Federal government workers told to get booster dose in next month

Authorities have called for all federal government employees to receive the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine within the next month.

The directive was issued in a circular from the Federal Authority for Government Resources on Saturday.

Unvaccinated federal government employees will not be allowed to enter workplaces from Monday in line with Green Pass protocols.

Read More Al Hosn app green status needed for entry to UAE government offices in New Year

UAE federal government offices will admit only employees and visitors who have green status on their Al Hosn app from that date.

The rule will apply to federal government offices across all emirates, Wam reported last month.

Federal bodies were told to urge unvaccinated employees to be immunised in order to be allowed to attend their place of work.

"The authority called on the ministries and federal authorities to ensure that all their employees have received the booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, stressing the importance of having all federal government employees take the booster shot within a month from this circular's date of issuance," said a statement from the authority on Wam.

Federal government entities were instructed to follow the authority's procedures for workers who test positive for Covid-19 and ensure contact tracing is in place to limit transmission.'

Authorities have urged members of the public to continue to comply with Covid-19 safety measures and receive the third booster dose of a vaccine if eligible.

A booster shot is available six months after a second dose of a vaccine has been administered.

What is green status on Al Hosn app?

The Ministry of Health and Prevention introduced green pass procedures to improve safety and keep track of people's testing and vaccination status.

Green status can be secured by fully vaccinated people who have received two doses of any approved Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE.

It requires a booster shot six months after a second shot to stay active.

A PCR test taken every 14 days maintains green status.

Groups exempt from vaccinations will be allowed to enter government buildings if their status on the app is green. But they will need to take a PCR test every seven days.