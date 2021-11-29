Dubai begins booster shot appointments as Omicron spreads globally

Booster shot bookings opened to the public in Dubai on Monday for residents who were vaccinated against coronavirus more than six months ago.

People who took two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sputnik V can book a third shot over the phone with Dubai Health Authority.

Appointments through the DHA app were not immediately available but expected to go live soon.

On Sunday night, the government said all adults were now eligible for a third shot. Until now, boosters were largely limited to people with health conditions, over 50s, and those who had the Sinopharm vaccine early on in the inoculation campaign.

DHA call centre staff confirmed appointments for staff from The National who received Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines earlier this year. Each was told they would be given Pfizer boosters, regardless of their original dose.

UAE residents vaccinated with AstraZeneca were previously unable to make a booking. The small number of residents who took the Russian-made Sputnik V have been encouraged to book a booster shot.

First identified by scientists in South Africa, Omicron has been declared a variant of concern with new cases recorded across Europe, including the UK, Australia and Africa.

Based on current preliminary information from the World Health Organisation, the latest variant of Covid-19 is a major genetic mutation that affects characteristics of the virus to make it faster-spreading.

Research is under way to find how virulent the new strain – initially known as B. 1.1.529 – could be and how much protection existing vaccines could offer against severe symptoms and hospital admissions.

Several nations have already imposed renewed travel restrictions, including Israel, Japan and Morocco that completely closed borders to foreign nationals on Monday.

As the global travel industry prepares for one of the busiest festive periods in recent years, an effective vaccine booster campaign could be hugely important.

How do I book a booster?

Appointments must be made either through the DHA app or by reaching the call centre on 800342.

Residents can choose a day, time and location for a booster inside the app.

Who is eligible?

Anyone above 18 who has received their second vaccination at least six months ago

What do I need to bring to my appointment?

Emirates ID is required by all, while Dubai visa holders must also bring their passport and Dubai visa copy.

Those living in Dubai but with a UAE residence visa issued elsewhere must also bring proof of residence.

Do I need a Medical Record Number?

Yes. This can be generated on the DHA website by entering an Emirates ID number at https://www.dha.gov.ae/en/pages/mrn.aspx.

Where can I get a booster?

• Za'abeel Health Centre

• Al Mizhar Health Centre

• Al Barsha Health Centre

• Nad Al Hamar Health Centre

• Albiet Metwahid Hall in Al Warqa

• Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre

• Al Karama Medical Fitness Centre

One Central Covid-19 Vaccination Centre until December 16, 2021

Do I need a booster to travel?

Not yet, but that is likely to change in early 2022 as more countries change their policy of fully vaccinated to include a third booster.

A recommendation in the EU could place a nine-month time limit on vaccine validity due to scientific research that shows immunity declines after six months.