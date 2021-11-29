Omicron: how transmissible is Covid-19 variant and which countries have confirmed cases?

Live updates: follow the latest news on the Omicron variant here.

As new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant are detected around the world, scientists now think it will take about two weeks to gather conclusive information, including how contagious it is.

Since its discovery only days ago by researchers in South Africa, governments have rushed to close borders as cases are discovered in countries on either side of the globe.

Much is still not known about Omicron, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade vaccines than previous variants.

Here is a look at what we now know about Omicron.

How transmissible is the variant?

Scientists know that Omicron is genetically distinct from previous variants including the Beta and Delta variants, but do not know if these genetic changes make it any more transmissible or dangerous. So far, there is no indication the variant causes more severe disease.

US chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told President Joe Biden on Sunday that it will take about two weeks to have more definitive information about the transmissibility and other characteristics of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the White House said in a statement.

Dr Fauci also told President Biden “he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of Covid”.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Passengers wearing protective gear arrive at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Health authorities have imposed an entry ban on foreign arrivals from eight African countries, including South Africa, to block the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. EPA

“It’s going to give us a period of time to enhance our preparedness,” Dr Fauci told ABC’s This Week.

Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the US, said there is no data yet that suggests the new variant causes more serious illness than previous Covid-19 variants.

“I do think it’s more contagious when you look at how rapidly it spread through multiple districts in South Africa,” Dr Collins told CNN.

The EU said it needs time to properly assess the implications of the variant. The bloc will push for greater vaccination rates, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She said time should be spent focusing on precautionary action such as increasing the rate of vaccinations and of booster shots.

Where has Omicron been detected?

Since the first cases were detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong earlier this week, cases have also been reported in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Australia and the UK.

The Netherlands reported 13 Omicron cases on Sunday. Canada’s first two cases were found in Ontario after two people who had recently travelled from Nigeria tested positive.

Australia has announced a third case as government leaders reconsidered plans to relax border restrictions this week. Arrivals from nine African countries are now required to quarantine in a hotel upon arrival.

Two German states reported a total of three cases in returning travellers at the weekend.

David Hui, a respiratory medicine expert and government adviser on the pandemic in Hong Kong, said the two people who tested positive for the Omicron variant had received the Pfizer vaccine and exhibited very mild symptoms, such as a sore throat.

No cases have yet been discovered in the US, but Dr Fauci said: “Inevitably, it will be here.”

How have countries responded?

Israel moved to ban entry by foreigners and mandate quarantine for all citizens arriving from abroad.

Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting on Monday — among the most drastic of a growing list of travel measures being imposed around the world.

The UK, the US, Australia and the UAE have suspended travel to southern Africa.

Japan will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday.

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Brazil, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Guatemala, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand are also restricting travel to Africa.

The World Health Organisation called for borders to remain open, pointing out that the variant has already been detected in many countries and that closing borders often has limited effect.

Are the travel bans justified?

Passengers wearing personal protective equipment queue to check-in for their flight at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. AFP

Restricting travel from the region is “prudent” and would buy authorities more time, said Neil Ferguson, an infectious diseases expert at Imperial College London.

But the WHO said restrictions such as this were often limited in their effect and urged countries to keep borders open.

Jeffrey Barrett, director of Covid-19 Genetics at the Welcome Sanger Institute, said the early detection of the new variant could mean restrictions taken now would have a bigger impact than when the Delta variant first emerged.

“With Delta, it took many, many weeks into India’s terrible wave before it became clear what was going on and Delta had already seeded itself in many places in the world and it was too late to do anything about it,” he said. “We may be at an earlier point with this new variant so there may still be time to do something about it.”

What other measures have been taken?

Swiss voters turned out in force to back the law behind the country's Covid pass in a referendum on Sunday. The law established the legal basis for the Covid certificate to indicate that a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from the disease.

Health Minister Alain Berset told journalists he believed “we are the only country in the world where the public vote on elements affecting the management of the pandemic”.

The UK has tightened rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two Omicron cases, but British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government was nowhere near reinstating work-from-home or more severe social-distancing measures.

Spain announced it will not admit unvaccinated British visitors starting on Wednesday. Italy was going through lists of airline passengers who arrived in the past two weeks. France is continuing to push vaccinations and booster shots.