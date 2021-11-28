Israel shuts borders to visitors over Omicron variant fears

Israel will shut its borders to visitors on Sunday in response to growing concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The travel restriction is part of a series of new measures, which also permits the security service to track mobile phones.

The ban on foreigners came less than a month after Israel opened its doors to vaccinated tourists for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are currently in a period of uncertainty that is not simple and not comfortable to be in,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late on Saturday.

“The key here is caution and minimal risks,” he said before a meeting to decide on tightening border controls.

Israel’s stringent measures follow the World Health Organisation warning that Omicron, first reported by South Africa, was potentially more infectious than other coronavirus variants.

The first Omicron case in Israel was detected last week after an infected citizen returned from Malawi.

The Palestinian health ministry on Sunday denied rumours that the variant had also reached the occupied West Bank.

In response to the new variant, Israel has placed 49 African countries and territories on a red list. Residents are allowed to return from those destinations, but they will be transferred briefly to a hotel before being subjected to home quarantine and further testing.

Israel’s security agency has been given the green light to track mobile phones, a move the government says will help locate people infected with Omicron and “cut the chains of infection”.

About 500 coronavirus cases are registered daily in Israel, health ministry data shows, out of a population of nine million.

Officials have stopped short of imposing curbs on daily life, with only minor changes to the way large indoor events are handled.

To enter public spaces such as restaurants, residents already have to show a “green pass” proving that they have been vaccinated or recently recovered from a coronavirus infection. They are also required to wear masks indoors, although neither measure is strictly enforced.

The travel restrictions are due to take effect at midnight on Sunday and continue for an initial two weeks.

They coincide with the start of Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday, and come ahead of Christians celebrating Christmas next month.

The restrictions deal a blow to residents of Bethlehem, the focal point of Christmas celebrations as worshippers believe Jesus was born there.

After being devoid of tourists last winter because of the pandemic, tourists had finally started returning to the West Bank city this month.

Under the new regulations, only foreigners who obtain special permission from a government body will be allowed to enter Israel or the Palestinian territories.

Until now, all arrivals were required to take a PCR test before their journey and on arrival.

Infection rates are significantly lower among returning travellers than the general population, according to health ministry data.

On average over the past month, 0.67 per cent of coronavirus tests have been positive in Israel.

The figures compare to 0.13 per cent of travellers from the United States, for example, and 0.14 per cent among people coming from France.

While residents will still be allowed to travel, the Israeli government warned those leaving that “directives may change while they are abroad”.

From Monday, returning residents will have to quarantine for at least three days and have to undergo a third PCR test.