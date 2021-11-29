Six Omicron cases identified in Scotland as UK government rushes to impose restrictions

The number of cases of Omicron in the UK has trebled as millions of people wake up to new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the latest Covid-19 variant.

Six new cases of Omicron have been identified in Scotland after England confirmed three infections, taking the total number of cases in Britain to nine. Four cases have been found in the Lanarkshire are and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, the Scottish Government confirmed.

It comes as the UK Government joined nations around the world in implementing tougher curbs on public freedoms in a bid to slow the spread of the new variant, which was first identified in Botswana.

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with.

“This will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant,” Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said. “All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

“This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks.

“There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant. Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

Passengers queue at Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday following the implementation of flight restrictions. Incoming travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Lesostho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola will face mandatory hotel quarantine. From Tuesday, all international travellers must isolate until they return a negative PCR test, which must be taken by Day 2. (Photo by Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

“Until more is known we must be cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.”

The first two cases in the UK – in Nottingham and Essex – were announced on Saturday, while a third Omicron case was detected in the UK on Sunday in a person with travel links to southern Africa.

From Monday, secondary school pupils are “strongly advised” to wear face masks in communal areas

From Tuesday, face coverings will once again be compulsory in England in shops and on public transport, four months after the rules were relaxed.

Later today, the government’s vaccine advisers are expected to call for the booster vaccination programme to be rolled out to all over 18s. Britain will also convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers to discuss the variant amid fears it could spread like wildfire and partially evade existing vaccines.

In a new set of rules announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, all passengers, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to take a PCR test two days after arriving in the UK and self-isolate until a negative result is returned.

The decision comes after the PCR rule was relaxed last month to allow people arriving in the UK to use a cheaper lateral flow test on day two.

Speaking before the cases in Scotland were confirmed, UK Health Minister Edward Argar said authorities were monitoring the Omicron figure, but warned, “I would expect that to rise”.

After the cases above the border were confirmed, Mr Argar said: “That’s in the nature of the virus, the disease, and the likely, not certain but likely increased transmissibility of the virus.”

He told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the new rules announced by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week were “proportionate” and would “slow down the seeding and the spreading of this new variant”.

He said the measures would give scientists in the UK two to three weeks to study the variant to try to figure out how it behaves against Covid vaccines.

In an interview with Times Radio, Mr Argar said he was “confident” that NHS Test and Trace would be able to “scale up and meet the challenge” of the new coronavirus variant.

He said around nine in 10 contacts given by people who have tested positive for Covid are successfully reached by officials “within the appropriate time”.

Health experts in South Africa, where Omicron has been blamed for a fresh outbreak of Covid cases, say the variant appears to cause only mild symptoms.

But the WHO has assessed the variant’s risks as “extremely high” and called on member states to test widely. Understanding the new strain will take several days or weeks, the agency said.

“We don’t have enough data to determine vaccine effectiveness against omicron or disease severity, so any claims about either at this stage are not evidence-based,” said Raina MacIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney and a member of the WHO’s Covid Vaccine Composition Technical Advisory group.

“So far, the virus has not mutated to become less severe — in fact the opposite.”

As the Omicron Covid-19 variant spreads in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government recommended the wearing of face masks for secondary school pupils in communal areas. (AP Photo / Rui Vieira, file)

Countries race to stop spread of Omicron

Governments are rushing to impose travel bans and increased restrictions as the Omicron variant takes root in populations across the globe.

The variant has been detected in at least 14 countries and territories including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Botswana and South Africa.

On Monday it emerged that 13 cases of Omicron had been found in a soccer club in Portugal. One player had recently travelled from South Africa.

On Sunday Dutch authorities said 13 cases had been identified.

Two further cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Australia in passengers who flew on the same flight from South Africa to Sydney, Australian health officials confirmed on Monday. Both are fully vaccinated and are isolating in the designated accommodation. The infections bring Australia’s Omicron total to five.

Japan will on Tuesday restrict entry of all foreign visitors as an “emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario,” the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Hong Kong, which has confirmed two cases of Omicron, has joined a growing list of nations to tighten border restrictions for a string of southern African nations.

New Zealand on Sunday also moved to protect its borders by banning flights from nine African countries - South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. The move came as the country’s largest city Auckland prepared to move out of lockdown on Monday.

Israel has barred entry to all foreigners while Morocco has announced its intention to suspend all incoming flights for two weeks from Monday.

The World Health Organisation has criticised leaders for imposing travel bans, with Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, saying they would “place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods”.

“If restrictions are implemented, they should not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and should be scientifically based, according to the international health regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognised by over 190 nations,” said Dr Moeti.