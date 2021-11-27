Omicron variant: which countries are restricting travel to and from African nations?

Countries around the world have moved quickly to restrict travel to a number of southern African nations after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, which has been named Omicron.

Curbs have been placed on travel to and from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and in some cases Malawi.

The Covid-19 mutation as been designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, which said: “This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other [variants of concern]."

The UK, the US, Australia and the UAE are among the nations to halt travel to southern Africa.

Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, and they were conducting further testing early on Saturday to see if any of the infections are with the recently discovered Omicron variant.

The Dutch government banned all air travel from southern Africa early on Friday.

_________________

More Omicron coverage