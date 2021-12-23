UK reports a record 119,789 new Covid cases

The Omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak in the UK has reached record highs for the second day.

There were 119,789 new cases in 24 hours reported on Thursday, and 147 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 147,720.

It is the highest number of new cases since the pandemic first reached the UK in early 2020 and is the second day of record new cases.

In England, 1 in 45 people have Covid now and in London it is 1 in 30 people with the disease.

But the number of patients in intensive care has not increased, a possible sign that Omicron is not as lethal as previous strains.

The UK recorded more than 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time on Wednesday.

Despite the surge, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have confirmed he will not introduce new restrictions before Christmas.

He has refused to rule out further measures from December 26 onwards, despite the continued rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

But the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each announced new post-Christmas restrictions.