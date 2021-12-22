Studies show Omicron milder but more infectious

People infected with the highly contagious Omicron mutation of coronavirus are less likely to need hospital treatment, scientists believe after three studies.

Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of needing hospital treatment when compared with the Delta variant.

But it was 10 times more likely than Delta to infect people who had already contracted Covid-19, researchers in Scotland found.

An Imperial College London team, working with a larger set of data from England, found that people with Omicron were 15 to 20 per cent less likely to visit hospital and 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require an overnight stay.

The data published on Wednesday added to findings that showed South Africans contracting Covid-19 are 80 per cent less likely to need hospital treatment if they catch the new variant, compared with other strains.

Omicron infections are also associated with a 70 per cent lower risk of severe disease than Delta, the study by the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed.

In a preprint study published on Wednesday, scientists in the Scotland-wide Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19 suggested those infected with the Omicron coronavirus were less likely to end up in hospital.

But the study warned that more data was needed.

Dr Jim McMenamin, the national Covid-19 incident director for Public Health Scotland, called the findings “qualified good news”, but said it was “important we don't get ahead of ourselves".

“The potentially serious impact of Omicron on a population cannot be underestimated," Dr McMenamin said.

"And a smaller proportion of a much greater number of cases that might ultimately require treatment can still mean a substantial number of people may experience severe Covid infections that could lead to potential hospitalisation."

Authors of the paper, which is yet to be reviewed by peers, said if the Omicron coronavirus had been like the Delta variant in Scotland, they would have seen about 47 people in hospital suffering from the virus. But so far, there are only 15.

Imperial College researchers said the risk of any visit to hospital with Omicron was between 20 and 25 per cent lower than with Delta.

“Overall, we find evidence of a reduction in the risk of hospitalisation for Omicron relative to Delta infections, averaging over all cases in the study period,” the researchers said of the study.

It analysed data from PCR-test confirmed cases in England between December 1 and 14.