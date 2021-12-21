What restrictions will Britons face this Christmas? Omicron confusion reigns

Millions of Britons are heading into the festive season with their Christmas and New Year celebrations in limbo, as the government refused to rule out further restrictions while failing to provide clarity on what may lie ahead.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he reserved the right to impose tighter curbs on the public if data suggested action was needed to ease the spread of Omicron and protect the National Health Service.

The possibility of a new round of measures is a sobering thought for people planning festive celebrations with relatives, and for businesses that risk going under if support is not provided by the government.

Last year, millions of people across the country were forced to call off Christmas gatherings after ministers did a last-minute about-turn banning household mixing only days before the holiday began. Twelve months on, the season is shrouded with uncertainty, something many had hoped would have been prevented by the high vaccination rate.

What has happened?

Mr Johnson has hinted that a fresh set of restrictions could be awaiting Britons after Christmas – or possibly even before – but stopped short of giving any sort of timetable.

“We agreed that we should keep the data from now on under constant review, keep following it hour by hour,” Mr Johnson said in a television interview on Monday.

“And unfortunately I must say to people we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public.”

Mr Johnson led a Cabinet meeting on Monday but ministers failed to reach a decision on what new rules to impose and when.

England currently has the most relaxed rules in the UK, but a recent vote in Parliament saw some measures introduced, including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues as of December 15.

Face coverings have also been made compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport, and people have been told to work from home if they can.

People aged 18 and over are able to get their third vaccine doses from this week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called off the New Year’s celebrations at Trafalgar Square because the capital is now an Omicron hotspot and hospital admissions are rising fast.

Mr Khan has urged the Conservative government to offer support packages to business owners struggling under the weight of Omicron. Since people were advised to work from home, customer numbers in hospitality venues have plummeted and Christmas parties have been cancelled.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Mr Khan said: "Jobs. Will. Be. Lost. The government must understand that failure to provide immediate support to hospitality, retail and culture is a failure of leadership for the millions who depend on them for their livelihoods. Time is running out—they must act now.”

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled her annual trip to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Instead the monarch will celebrate the season at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

Who is opposed to new restrictions?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to be resisting plans for more curbs because of the economic cost involved.

The prime minister also expressed his distaste for more rules, according to a Cabinet source who spoke to The Telegraph.

The insider said Mr Johnson "did not need much convincing" to hold back from more restrictions, saying: "It was 'let's look at the data, let's analyse everything and if something has changed, we will take action'.”

"He [Mr Johnson] was generally open minded but requires the evidence to prove that we should do something before we do it."

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the House of Commons leader, and Stephen Barclay, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, also reportedly spoke up against new restrictions at the virtual meeting.

Mr Barclay said the government was analysing the infection and hospitalisation rates and “balancing that against economic consequences of any further restrictions.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific officer, has repeatedly said ministers should not hold off on restrictions and the sooner they are implemented the more effective they are at preventing deaths and infections.

“Sir Patrick is right that time has a cost but at the same time we need to look at the consequence of decisions in terms of economic measures and that’s exactly what Cabinet discussed yesterday,” Mr Barclay told Sky News on Tuesday.

But he stressed that tighter rules “also carry health risks” including mental health implications for people.

Mr Barclay said there remains “considerable uncertainty with Omicron data” and advice from scientific advisers would be weighed up against the UK current position in the battle against the virus. He pointed to the country’s booster vaccination campaign, Plan B restrictions and anti-virals being offered to some Covid patients in hospital – all measures which were not in place in previous waves of the virus.

What could new rules mean?

Ministers have a number of options at hand if they decide to impose new measures.

These range from limiting the number of households that can mix, curfews for bars and restaurants or even a full lockdown again.

Labour, which has said it would support the government over any further public health measures that were needed, accused Mr Johnson of putting party interests before the country. The opposition urged him to provide a clear plan laying out his intentions for MPs to study before it goes before Parliament for a vote.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Mr Johnson was failing to set out a “clear plan”, saying the prime minister is instead choosing to “protect himself from his own MPs by simply not saying anything”.

And Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said that Mr Johnson had offered only “chaos” at a time when the country needed clarity.

“Families want to know urgently what Covid measures to expect, so they can plan for the days ahead. Ducking the difficult decisions is not a plan,” he said.

What do Sage recommend and are people convinced?

In its latest advice published on Saturday, the Scientific Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises the government on Covid-19, gave a warning that the number of Omicron cases was increasing very rapidly in England and doubling about every two days.

It said the rate of growth was the fastest since March 2020, when the pandemic was in its early stages.

The group argued that without further restrictions, “modelling indicates a peak of at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day in England”, and urged minister to consider more rules.

“If the aim is to reduce the levels of infection in the population and prevent hospitalisations reaching these levels, more stringent measures would need to be implemented very soon,” Sage said.

It also recommended a ban on indoor mixing of households and the closure of non-essential shops and said “the earlier interventions happen, the greater the effect they will have”.

But in light of the alleged lockdown-breaking Christmas parties held at Downing Street, the public’s trust of the government is lower than it was last year.

Many Britons have taken to Twitter to push back against Sage’s advice and rip up modelling put forward by the scientists.

One man accused the group of “screaming for more lockdowns” while failing to take into consideration the mental-health effects it could have.

Dr Margaret Harris, spokeswoman for the World Health Organisation, urged people to avoid large gatherings over the Christmas period.

She said people are most likely to spread Covid-19, particularly Omicron, and catch the virus in social settings.

Dr Harris said if people are hosting persons from other households, rooms should be well-ventilated, and stressed that people could still contract Omicron even if they have had a booster vaccine.

“Omicron is very good a spreading. The problem is people are getting confused between the severe version and just the virus getting into your body,” she told Sky News.

“The vaccines are designed to keep you out of hospital, protect from the severe version, protect the hospital from filling up and of course protect us from all dying.

“But they’re not so good at stopping it from getting into your nose and staying there for a little while, long enough for you to breathe on somebody else and perhaps pass it to them.”

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

The Welsh government has announced new Covid-19 rules for sporting events from December 26 that will mean games will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of Omicron.

Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.

A £3 million ($3.9m) Spectator Sports Fund will be available to support clubs and sporting venues affected by the new measures.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford previously announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan” which includes the closure of nightclubs from December 27.

From the same date, two-metre social distancing will be mandatory in offices, and measures including one-way systems and physical barriers will be introduced in businesses to protect customers and staff.

Regulations will also be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.

The Welsh government has announced a £60m fund to support any businesses affected by the restrictions.

Mr Drakeford said restricting the number of households allowed to meet remained a possibility, and hinted at the prospect of further restrictions in hospitality settings after Christmas, such as the “rule of six”.

In Scotland, businesses are legally required to take “reasonable measures” to minimise transmission of coronavirus under new rules put in place earlier this month. Advice includes a return to one-way systems in premises, app-based ordering and the use of screens at service points.

Ministers at Holyrood have found £100m for business support, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing that £66m will go to hospitality, £8m to businesses in the food-and-drink supply chain, £20m to the culture sector, £3m to the wedding industry and £3m to the “worst-affected parts of tourism”.

But Ms Sturgeon said she could not “give straightforward advice” on whether to advise the cancellation of large events like football matches without assurance that people could be compensated with, for example, financial mechanisms in place earlier in the pandemic.

It was also announced that allowing staff to work from home where possible will again become a legal duty on employers and care home visits have also been limited to two households.

Across the Irish Sea in Northern Ireland, the Executive Office said the “scenario planning is under way to develop a package of potential measures we could deploy to slow the spread of the virus and when would be the most effective time to deploy them”, after a meeting a December 16.

In a statement, ministers said: “Those decisions will be underpinned by scientific and medical advice and the Executive will meet again next week to review the data and consider next steps.”

Indoor gatherings are limited to 30 people and a work-from-home order is in place.

Rules that mean people will have to prove their Covid-free status to gain entry to hospitality venues and large events are also set to be introduced. This will mean anyone heading to a restaurant, pub or nightclub will have to show proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or evidence of a previous Covid-19 infection.

The same rules will apply for entry to large indoor and outdoor events such as concerts and sporting events.