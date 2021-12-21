Hogmanay cancelled: Scotland leads UK into tougher Covid measures after Xmas

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The Scottish government has cancelled Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and severely limited the numbers allowed at spectator events to counter the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

People have also been urged to limit their socialising over the new year period as part of measures that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were required to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Outdoor events, including the derby between Glasgow football clubs Celtic and Rangers, will be limited to 500 people. Indoor events will be restricted to 200 people if seated or 100 if standing.

“Difficult though it is, please follow this advice over New Year — minimise Hogmanay socialising as much as you can,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“If we all follow the advice to minimise the contact we have outside our own households, we will help limit the spread of infections.

“This is the bedrock of our plan for the immediate period ahead.”

The measures will come into force on the 26 December, and last for at least three weeks.

“This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“And it will also mean that large-scale Hogmanay celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city, will not proceed.

“I know how disappointing this will be for those looking forward to these events, and for the organisers of them.”