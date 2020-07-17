Saudi Arabian woman crowned Fifa 20 e-Football world champion

sp19-eSports Esports have gone mainstream during the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images (Getty Images)

A Saudi Arabian woman has been crowned the Fifa 20 e-Football world champion, according to the Saudi Gazette.

Najd Fahd emerged victorious after defeating Brazilian Cristina Batista Pereira 8-0 in the final of the Playstation competition on Friday.

The tournament began on July 6 and included male and female leagues. In all, 12 women took part in the women's section, according to alarabiya.net.

The tournament was the first of its kind organised by the International Federation of University Sports.

Najd is a student at Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh. The Saudi Gazette hailed her as "Saudi Arabia's daughter" after her victory and said that the tournament was an opportunity "for university students to have fun and make connections".

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

