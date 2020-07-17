Saudi Arabian woman crowned Fifa 20 e-Football world champion

A Saudi Arabian woman has been crowned the Fifa 20 e-Football world champion, according to the Saudi Gazette.
Najd Fahd emerged victorious after defeating Brazilian Cristina Batista Pereira 8-0 in the final of the Playstation competition on Friday.
The tournament began on July 6 and included male and female leagues. In all, 12 women took part in the women's section, according to alarabiya.net.
The tournament was the first of its kind organised by the International Federation of University Sports.
Najd is a student at Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh. The Saudi Gazette hailed her as "Saudi Arabia's daughter" after her victory and said that the tournament was an opportunity "for university students to have fun and make connections".
