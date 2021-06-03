Trent Alexander-Arnold limps out of England Euros warm-up win

International Friendly - England v Austria England's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Austria at the Riverside, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday. Reuters (Reuters)

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks in doubt for the Euros after limping off towards the end of the warm-up friendly win against Austria.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury that Gareth Southgate admitted did not look good.

Playing in front of supporters for the first time in 18 months, the Three Lions got their Euro 2020 preparations off to a winning start against Austria at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

England rode their luck at times but a first international goal to Bukayo Saka, 19, was enough to secure a 1-0 victory against the fellow Euro finalists.

With his selection in Southgate's 26-man group one of the main talking points before the match, Alexander-Arnold, 22 – one of four right-backs in the squad – will remain in the spotlight after picking up a late injury.

"It looks like a thigh but we don't know the extent at the moment," the England manager said.

"Clearly, it's not a good sign that he had to walk off and looked in some discomfort with it but we'll know more in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Southgate played down concerns over Jack Grealish, who only recently returned from a shin problem and was taken off in the second half.

Jordan Henderson had been due to play his first minutes for club or country since undergoing groin surgery in February, but the Liverpool captain remained on the bench against Austria.

"With Jack, we just felt that that was enough time," Southgate said.

"I think you can see still a little bit of sharpness still coming and we didn't want to overplay him through that period.

"With Jordan, we had hoped to involve him today. That was the original plan. This morning he wasn't so happy with how he felt.

"We've scanned him just to be certain. There's no problem on the scan so he'll be able to resume training but we've taken a decision to leave him out of this game."

Wednesday's line-up is likely to be very different to the one against Croatia on June 13, given Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea players were all unavailable after their European final clash.

Quote And Jude [Bellingham], you can't help but marvel at the performance of a boy that age, really.

But the likes of Saka and Jude Bellingham, who made his first Three Lions start at just 17, impressed on the evening.

"I thought they were both excellent," England manager Southgate said.

"They were as they've been since they've walked through the door, really, with us.

"Both in training and in the matches, they've played with confidence, they've played with freedom, they've played with maturity.

"I thought Bukayo right from the start linked the game really well. He received well on the line, he received well inside.

"He's got a lovely ability to receive in that traffic in the middle of the field. It's like a slippery eel getting away from those challenges.

"I thought his all-round game [was good] and he works defensively well for the team. Really pleased with him and for him to get the goal.

"And Jude, you can't help but marvel at the performance of a boy that age, really.

"It's a bit disrespectful [to call him a boy]. He's a boy because he's 17, but he's not a boy, is he? He plays like a man.

"I would just say that he's still, of course, learning the understanding. He's probably running more than he needs to if anything. He got cramp towards the end.

"That efficiency that he can still learn but his ability to receive under pressure, his calmness on the ball, he competes, he wants to compete.

"Even in training sessions with us right from the start, he didn't hold back and look at the senior players. He's in there and he should be really proud of his first start."

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

The six points: 1. Ministers should be in the field, instead of always at conferences 2. Foreign diplomacy must be left to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation 3. Emiratisation is a top priority that will have a renewed push behind it 4. The UAE's economy must continue to thrive and grow 5. Complaints from the public must be addressed, not avoided 6. Have hope for the future, what is yet to come is bigger and better than before

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham 0-1 Ajax, Tuesday Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Game is on BeIN Sports

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

PSG's line up GK: Alphonse Areola (youth academy) Defence - RB: Dani Alves (free transfer); CB: Marquinhos (€31.4 million); CB: Thiago Silva (€42m); LB: Layvin Kurzawa (€23m) Midfield - Angel di Maria (€47m); Adrien Rabiot (youth academy); Marco Verratti (€12m) Forwards - Neymar (€222m); Edinson Cavani (€63m); Kylian Mbappe (initial: loan; to buy: €180m) Total cost: €440.4m (€620.4m if Mbappe makes permanent move)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series

Director: Sree Narayan Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam

Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

The biog Age: 23 Occupation: Founder of the Studio, formerly an analyst at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Education: Bachelor of science in industrial engineering Favourite hobby: playing the piano Favourite quote: "There is a key to every door and a dawn to every dark night" Family: Married and with a daughter

MATCH INFO France 3

Umtiti (8'), Griezmann (29' pen), Dembele (63') Italy 1

Bonucci (36')

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

