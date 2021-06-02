Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and England stars tune up for Euro 2020 launch - in pictures

1321152424 Harry Kane of England controls the ball under pressure from Jordan Pickford during a training session at an pre-Euro 2020 camp in Middlesbrough. Getty (The FA via Getty Images)

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Gareth Southgate believes he will be seen as a failure if England fail to impress in the European Championship starting next week.

The coach has named his 26-man squad for the finals as preparations gather pace with a warm-up fixture against Austria on Wednesday night before hosting Romania on Sunday.

Southgate hosted a training session during a training camp in Middlesbrough on Tuesday, featuring Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish and other stars hoping to make a mark in the Euros, where England play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Southgate guided an unfancied England into the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and expectations are now high for a young and vibrant team, who would play all-but one of their games at Wembley if they made it to the final.

When asked if anything less than reaching the last four would be seen as a failure, Southgate said: "Yeah, it probably will.

"I think we're realistic about that, we have to live with that expectation. We know the excitement around the team and it's great, we're now relevant.

"Expectations were lower [in Russia]. We've got some exciting players and I don't think these players are at their peak by any means. I think when I look at some of the players working with us it's so exciting for England in the future.

"I've got to try to manage the expectations for the players. I accept the situation as a manager, there's expectation, I have to deliver.

"We have to deliver as a group of staff, it's not about me in terms of if we can be successful. But, of course, it's about me if we fail. No problem, that's the gig.

"But for the players, I've still got to bear in mind they are a young group, they have still got a lot of progression to make, some are now learning how to win things, being involved in big matches. It's brilliant for their progress and opportunities for England, that's what we want.

"Are we ready to win? Well, we've been to two semi-finals so the next step is to try to go further."

