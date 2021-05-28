The 15 most memorable Champions League finals – in pictures

Manchester City and Chelsea clash in this Saturday's Champions League final with players from both clubs looking to write their names in sporting folklore.

The finest players in the world game have made their marks in European football's premier club competition, that changed its name from the European Cup for the 1992/93 season.

From Zinedine Zidane to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to Gareth Bale, the great and the greatest have enjoyed success on this biggest of stages.

And those star turns have been led by the cream of the managerial crop with the likes of Fabio Capello, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti all having tasted success, the latter three on more than one occasion.

Now the two English Premier League sides, managed by Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel, are one game away from reigning supreme in Europe.

If the game in Portugal matches the drama and quality seen throughout the 15 games highlighted in the gallery above, then we will be in for a treat. To move on to the next picture click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

