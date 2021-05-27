Champions League final: Manchester City gear up for one last push after a decade of heartbreak in Europe

Raheem Sterling was speaking about himself but he could have been discussing Manchester City. Where the Champions League is concerned, there have been dreams and reality. And now, eventually, they could coalesce.

City’s debut in the modern-day Champions League came in 2011 in a 1-1 draw with Napoli; Sterling’s bow in the competition came three years later with Liverpool. The Merseysiders have since conquered Europe but not Sterling and not City; a muted semi-final performance in 2016 was the best each had to show. Until now.

“I was very ambitious as a kid, always dreaming, but at the same time you would never think that you would be in a Champions League final,” said the winger. “You would always say you would like to, but then your dreams become a reality. Since my time at this club, that has been the ultimate goal.”

In a dozen seasons, City have won five Premier Leagues, six League Cups and two FA Cups. In a decade in the Champions League, they have had a solitary semi-final, three exits apiece in the last 16 and the quarter-finals and those initial two failures to progress from the group stage.

It has been a frustrating tale, often without the promise of a happy ending, featuring a chastening start and a number of hard-luck stories. “In the past we haven’t had the rub of the green and the luck that we needed,” added Sterling, whose disallowed injury-time ‘winner’ against Tottenham in 2019 represented one of the cruellest near-misses. “There have been games that we should have won and certain circumstances we haven’t.”

Quote In the past we haven't had the rub of the green and the luck that we needed

City showed a strength of character this year, whether with Phil Foden’s late winner in the quarter-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund or the Kevin de Bruyne-inspired fightback after trailing to Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

But left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko put it bluntly: “The difference between previous seasons was that we reached the final. Maybe in the end you have to be a bit lucky. The way we are working hard, the way we play, the feeling inside the dressing room is the same during all these years.”

City could now become the Champions League’s first ‘new’ winners since Chelsea in 2012. Not, though, if the Londoners have anything to do with it. Their two previous European Cup finals have both gone to penalties, which could mean their fate rests in goalkeeper Ederson’s hands.

“I don’t think there is one favourite: it’s 50-50,” said the Brazilian, who saved a penalty from Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson on Sunday. City finished 19 points ahead of Chelsea but have lost both meetings since Thomas Tuchel took over.

“Unfortunately, in the last two confrontations against them we were defeated, but I think we played well overall,” Ederson said. “He [Tuchel] is doing an amazing job. Their defensive consistency has improved a lot.” Chelsea faced a second-string City side at the Etihad 20 days ago and Zinchenko said: “It will be a completely different game to the Premier League.”

A bullish Sterling, who scored then, said that defeat would have no bearing. “You go into it with a clean mindset, those games that happened against them in recent times go out the window,” said the England international. “The only thing that can stop us is ourselves.”

If they do not halt themselves, they will have their second treble in three years. But it would also be the culmination of a decade of trying in Europe, of 13 years of progress, of five under Pep Guardiola and of many an individual’s dream. “It's the most important game in our careers,” Ederson said. “It's a remarkable day for the players, but also for Manchester City.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

21 Lessons for the 21st Century Yuval Noah Harari, Jonathan Cape



Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Brief scores: Scotland 371-5, 50 overs (C MacLeod 140 no, K Coetzer 58, G Munsey 55) England 365 all out, 48.5 overs (J Bairstow 105, A Hales 52; M Watt 3-55) Result: Scotland won by six runs

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

