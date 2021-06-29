On this day, March 29, 2016: UAE draw with Saudi Arabia to keep World Cup hopes alive

Sp30 Mar FIFA World Cup 2018 UAE’s Mohammed Abdulrahman, right, is tackled by Saudi Arabia's Yahia Al-Shehri (L) during the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi on March 29, 2016. EPA (EPA)

A rocking Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, one of the Middle East’s great football rivalries, a country’s World Cup hopes on the line - March 29, 2016 in Abu Dhabi certainly lived up to its billing.

More than 32,000 fans descended on the capital to cheer on the UAE against Saudi Arabia, familiar foes contesting the final match in the second round of qualification for Russia 2018.

Mahdi Ali's men had defeated Palestine 2-0 at the same venue five days earlier, thus keeping alive chances of progressing to the third and final round.

The Saudis topped Group A and had therefore already qualified, but the UAE knew a point would be enough to see them through as one of the best second-placed teams. Sitting directly behind their Gulf rivals in the group, a win by a two-goal margin would have even granted them top spot instead.

It did not look good after 24 minutes, though, when Saudi midfielder Taisir Al Jassim put the visitors ahead with a brilliantly struck volley. However, star man Omar Abdulrahman came to the rescue for the UAE early in the second half, receiving Ali Mabkhout’s assist and placing his powerful finish high into the Saudi net. The Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium erupted.

The UAE survived a few more scares before the final whistle blew, but held out to draw 1-1 and secure the point they needed to advance.

Ultimately, the national team came up short in their bid to reach Russia, despite opening the third round with a famous victory against Japan in Saitama. They then defeated the Saudis in a memorable match in Al Ain. Yet their wait for a second World Cup appearance, and first since 1990, goes on.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

