Euro 2020: Kieran Trippier insists the goals will come for struggling England captain Harry Kane

England defender Kieran Trippier has backed Harry Kane to fire England into the Euro 2020 knockout stages, but says it is down to his teammates to supply the bullets.

Three Lions captain Kane has endured a frustrating start to the tournament where he has failed to score and also been substituted in both Group D games – a 1-0 win over Croatia followed by their disappointing goalless draw with Scotland.

Kane, 27, has even failed to register a single shot on target and there have been mounting questions about whether he deserves a place in the starting XI.

Atletico Madrid right-back Trippier is a former Tottenham Hotspur teammate of Kane, who has just finished as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.

"I believe in Harry and I know he will score goals, Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals," Trippier said ahead of Tuesday's final group-stage game against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium.

"Harry has had an unbelievable season with Spurs. He is working hard in training and it is about getting the chances to him.

"With Harry, he works so hard for the team and people might not recognise what he does off the ball.

"He is our captain, our leader, a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals. We need to get him on the end of chances."

But it is not just Kane who is being targeted for criticism. England's overall attacking displays so far have also highlighted as an issue with the team managing just one goal and three shots on target in their two matches.

England 0 Scotland 0: player ratings

ENGLAND RATINGS: Jordan Pickford 7 - A vital save against O’Donnell prevented a potential opener but England’s number one didn’t have too much to do at Wembley. Reuters Reece James 6 - The 21-year-old cleared a ball that may have been sneaking in off the post and was dominant as usual on defence. The Chelsea man could offer more going forward though in a fairly blunt England attack on the night. Reuters John Stones 6 - The Manchester City defender rose above everyone to head a ball off the woodwork in the first half. Looked comfortable in defence. Reuters Tyrone Mings 7 - A crucial intervention stopped a cross bound for Dykes in the second half and that was the theme for the 6ft 5in defender. A dominant display in the air while dealing with Scotland’s attack comfortably. Reuters Luke Shaw 6 - A pragmatic selection with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell on the bench and Shaw didn’t look threatening when in good positions in the offensive third of the pitch. AP Declan Rice 6 - Didn’t make any mistakes but also didn’t offer much. Southgate may consider whether a Rice-Phillips partnership may be too pragmatic. Reuters Kalvin Phillips 6 - Aggressive tackling showed the Leeds midfielder understood the occasion but he wasn’t as effective going forward against the Scots as he was against Croatia. Reuters Phil Foden 6 - Looked to beat players but it didn’t quite come off for the Manchester City man on the night. Replaced by Jack Grealish. Reuters Mason Mount 7 - A bright performance throughout as the Chelsea man could have had both a goal and assist in the first half. The 22-year-old also contributed well on defence, making more tackles than any other England player. Reuters Raheem Sterling 6 - Positive on the ball in moments but not enough. Unlucky not to pick up an assist when an incisive pass found Mount in close-range. AP Harry Kane 5 - One touch in Scotland’s box in the first half summed up a quiet game for Harry Kane. Whether it’s a lack of form or service, the skipper doesn’t look to be effective in Southgate’s current system. Reuters SUBS: Jack Grealish (Foden, 63) 6 - England fans were crying out for the Aston Villa man but he was unable to provide the spark needed. Reuters Marcus Rashford (Kane, 74) N/R - Provided more pace in the attack but was introduced at a time where Scotland were controlling the ball amid a good spell in the game. Reuters SCOTLAND RATINGS: David Marshall 7 - A good save denied Mason Mount but the Scotland goalkeeper would have expected to be much busier than he was on Friday night. Reuters Stephen O’Donnell 8 - A standout performer in the game saw the Motherwell star regularly stretch play down the right-hand side. O’Donnell almost got Scotland off to the perfect start with an astute cutback to Che Adams before his volley was well matched by Jordan Pickford. Reuters Scott McTominay 7 - Battled well on defence against frequent runs in behind from England’s midfielders. An experienced performance from the Manchester United man. Reuters Grant Hanley 7 - Marked runs well and looked unphased by Harry Kane - a calm figure in the middle of Steve Clarke’s defence. Reuters Kieran Tierney 7 - A cross found O'Donnell which produced one of Scotland’s best chances. Tierney also read the game strongly on defence - It’s clear why Arsenal look set to offer this man a new 5-year-deal. Reuters Callum McGregor 7 - Rarely put a foot wrong and took care of the ball. McGregor took the game in his stride and didn’t allow the occasion to get to him. Reuters Billy Gilmour 7 - A shaky start but adapted to the game and looked neat in possession. Eventually replaced in the 76th minute after a good shift. Reuters John McGinn 7 - Moved the ball with precision and helped set the tempo for Steve Clarke’s side. Showed strong character after looking to play on with a knock in the first half. Reuters Andrew Robertson 6 - A quiet game from the captain as England looked intent on stopping the Liverpool man’s threat from the left flank. Reuters Lyndon Dykes 6 - The forward worked tirelessly and won a large amount of battles in the air.to link play. Picked up good positions inside the England box which kept the defenders on alert. Reuters Che Adams 6 - An intense work rate combined with clever movement helped conjure a number of chances. Could have put his side a goal up early after being picked out by Stephen O’Donnell. The Southampton man has to do better with his opportunities. Reuters SUBS: Stuart Armstrong (Gilmour, 76) N/R - On for Billy Gilmour who worked tirelessly throughout. Adapted quickly to the game in the midfield as Scotland looked to control the ball in the latter parts of the second half. Kevin Nisbet (Adams, 86) N/R - On for Adams in the 86th minute. Getty

Trippier, though, insists there is no reason to panic. "Two clean sheets, four points on the board, we know we can do better but we are on four points, in a good position," he said.

"Every one is feeling good and calm and everyone is looking forward to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

"We are in a good position. We have to look forward to Tuesday and get the three points."

Trippier was played on the left flank against Croatia before being dropped to make way for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw against Scotland.

The 30-year-old is happy to do whatever it takes to help the team as England continue their decades-long quest to add to their only major tournament triumph – the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

"We have got a really good squad. Nobody was complaining. In tournament football everyone needs to be there for each other. If I play left back I will give 110 per cent. The most important thing is the team," he said.

"I have not played loads of games at left back but I feel I am experienced enough to play on either side. If I am playing, no matter what position, I will always give 110 per cent. I don't mind playing left or right, it doesn't bother me."