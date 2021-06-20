Euro 2020: Kieran Trippier insists the goals will come for struggling England captain Harry Kane

Kane, 27, has even failed to register a single shot on target and there have been mounting questions about whether he deserves a place in the starting XI.
Atletico Madrid right-back Trippier is a former Tottenham Hotspur teammate of Kane, who has just finished as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.
"I believe in Harry and I know he will score goals, Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals," Trippier said ahead of Tuesday's final group-stage game against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium.
"Harry has had an unbelievable season with Spurs. He is working hard in training and it is about getting the chances to him.
"With Harry, he works so hard for the team and people might not recognise what he does off the ball.
"He is our captain, our leader, a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals. We need to get him on the end of chances."
But it is not just Kane who is being targeted for criticism. England's overall attacking displays so far have also highlighted as an issue with the team managing just one goal and three shots on target in their two matches.
Trippier, though, insists there is no reason to panic. "Two clean sheets, four points on the board, we know we can do better but we are on four points, in a good position," he said.
"Every one is feeling good and calm and everyone is looking forward to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
"We are in a good position. We have to look forward to Tuesday and get the three points."
Trippier was played on the left flank against Croatia before being dropped to make way for Manchester United defender Luke Shaw against Scotland.
The 30-year-old is happy to do whatever it takes to help the team as England continue their decades-long quest to add to their only major tournament triumph – the 1966 World Cup on home soil.
"We have got a really good squad. Nobody was complaining. In tournament football everyone needs to be there for each other. If I play left back I will give 110 per cent. The most important thing is the team," he said.
"I have not played loads of games at left back but I feel I am experienced enough to play on either side. If I am playing, no matter what position, I will always give 110 per cent. I don't mind playing left or right, it doesn't bother me."