Euro 2020 Finland v Belgium player ratings: Teemu Pukki 5, Glen Kamara 7 ; Romelu Lukaku 7, Eden Hazard 6

Belgium manager Martinez 'delighted' trio of Hazard, De Bruyne and Witsel come through 2-0 victory unscathed

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez was delighted after three of his key midfielders came through a tough final group match against Finland on Monday to boost the team's chances of Euro 2020 success even further.

Read More

Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between North Macedonia and Netherlands, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 21 2021. (Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP)North Macedonia v Netherlands player ratings: Pandev 7; Blind 8, Wijnaldum 9

Captain Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel, all doubtful when Belgium assembled for their pre-tournament preparations a fortnight before Euro 2020 kicked off, proved their fitness in the 2-0 win over Finland.

"I was delighted because if you would have asked me before we played our first warm-up friendly against Greece what I wanted, it would have been to get all nine points from our three games and to get all the injured players back," Martinez told reporters.

"At that point, Axel and Kevin were not involved in either of our two friendlies and Eden had just eight minutes against Croatia. So clearly today to see 90 minutes for Axel and Eden and the time that Kevin was on the pitch was very satisfying," he added.

Published: June 22, 2021 08:26 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia, ranked as the world's most expensive city in the Mercer Cost of Living Index for 2021. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
Amazon said it was 'committed to reducing our environmental footprint'. Reuters

Amazon rejects claim it sends millions of unsold products to landfill

Europe
The affinity between incoming Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei goes back decades. WANA via Reuters

Khamenei's potential win-win: anti-western president and return to Iran nuclear deal

MENA
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read