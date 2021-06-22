Euro 2020 Finland v Belgium player ratings: Teemu Pukki 5, Glen Kamara 7 ; Romelu Lukaku 7, Eden Hazard 6

FINLAND RATINGS: Lukas Hradecky 7 - A clutch save against Hazard in the 64th minute denied what looked to be Belgium’s best chance of the game. Could probably be downgraded for the own goal but it was desperately unlucky. Couldn’t do anything about Lukaku’s strike. EPA

Jere Uronen 6 - Dealt well with the majority of attacks down the flank but wasn’t too involved in attacks. AFP

Daniel O'Shaughnessy 6 - Finland manager Markku Kanerva would have been keen to get O’Shaughnessy involved further up the field to utilise his giant throw abilities, but the Finnish side simply didn’t threaten enough in dangerous areas to create more than a single opportunity. EPA

Paulus Arajuuri 7 - Worked hard on defence. Finland have a no-nonsense defender in Arajuuri who was prepared to put his body on the line for his country. EPA

Joona Toivio 7 - Cut out a Lukaku pass destined for Eden Hazard inside the box and that was a theme throughout the game for Toivio who often got in the way of Belgian attacks. Great display. AFP

Jukka Raitala 6 - Battled strongly in a matchup that saw the full-back tasked against Eden Hazard before the skillful Jeremy Doku. Gave a good account of himself. AFP

Robin Lod 6 - Didn’t take enough care of the ball at times. AFP

Tim Sparv 6 - Enforced proceedings well from the middle of the park but his work ethic looked to tire the midfielder out. Replaced on the hour mark by Schuller. AFP

Glen Kamara 7 - Calm on the ball in moments of pressure. The Rangers man took the game in his stride and tried to get Finland moving in the right direction. Also read the play well to win possession back for his side. AFP

Joel Pohjanpalo 5 - While the more mobile forward tried to work the channels, Pohjanpalo was unable to trouble a stubborn Belgium backline. Laid the ball off well for Glen Kamara who failed to generate enough power to trouble Courtois. AFP

Teemu Pukki 5 - No service for the Finland frontman. The striker was too slow with the ball when receiving it in the box in the first half. Reuters

SUB: Rasmus Schuller (Sparv, 59) 6 - Took reasonable care of the ball and tried to release teammates with long balls on a number of occasions, but it was a familiar task for the midfielder as Finland weathered constant pressure. AFP

SUB: Joni Kauko (Pohjanpalo, 70) N/R - On for Pohjanpalo in the last 20. Unable to threaten the defence. Reuters

SUB: Nikolai Alho (Uronen, 70) N/R - Got forward on the right-flank but the sight of Pukki against three Belgian centre-backs doesn’t make it easy to pick out an accurate cross. AFP

SUB: Fredrik Jensen (Pukki, 90) N/R - Introduced for Pukki who had worked hard with little service throughout the game. EPA

SUB: Marcus Forss (Lod, 90) N/R - On in the last moments, unsure if he even got to touch the ball. AFP

BELGIUM RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois 6 - Largely a spectator throughout the game as Finland looked to play for a clean sheet and scuffed any opportunities presented to them. AFP

Thomas Vermaelen 7 - A leaping header gave Belgium the opener when the ball cannoned back off the post, into the goalkeeper, and then back into the goal. AFP

Jason Denayer 7 - Brought ball out of defence to break Finland’s forward press, but it was too easy for the Belgium back three on the night. His side's most active defender - dealt with everything comfortably. AFP

Dedryck Boyata 6 - Kept shape well and organised from the middle of the back three. Not a great deal to do. AFP

Nacer Chadli 6 - A lifted cross was overhit to miss Romelu Lukaku at the backpost which would have assisted the opener. Not much to do on defence with Finland attacks coming down the opposite flank for the majority of the game. AFP

Axel Witsel 7 - Kept things ticking on a quiet day at the office. An audacious effort from range cleared the goal comfortably. AFP

Kevin De Bruyne 7 - It was a case of third time lucky as Kevin de Bruyne found Lukaku three times to create big chances. The first two were offside, but Lukaku swivelled and struck home the third to give a deserved assist to the Belgian playmaker. AFP

Leandro Trossard 7 - Positive play getting forward with Trossard playing similar to how he performs for Brighton. A good display before being withdrawn. AFP

Eden Hazard 6 - Didn’t catch hold of a half-chance which rolled into the hands of the goalkeeper before a golden chance was squandered on his left foot. Regardless, tonight’s match will be helpful for Hazard’s return to match fitness. AFP

Jeremy Doku 7 - Enjoyed himself on the pitch with plenty of dribbling but that wasn’t always to the benefit of his teammates. Still, the flamboyant midfielder didn’t have to worry with Belgium already qualified into the next stages. Unlucky not to pick up an assist. Reuters

Romelu Lukaku 7 - Took his chances well when presented with the first being offside. A good finish by the forward who will be keen to hunt down the Golden Boot. AFP

SUB: Thomas Meunier (Trossard, 76) N/R - Slotted in on the right side of midfield but didn’t get an opportunity to add to his Euro 2020 tally after scoring vs Russia. Reuters

SUB: Michy Batshuayi (Doku, 76) N/R - Not able to get on the scoresheet in his cameo. AFP

SUB: Christian Benteke (Lukaku, 84) N/R - Introduced for Lukaku with the game in control. Reuters