Euro 2020 North Macedonia v Netherlands player ratings: Pandev 7; Blind 8, Wijnaldum 9, Depay 8

Dutch sail into Euro 2020 knockout stages after winning all three Group C matches

The Netherlands sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Amsterdam at Euro 2020 on Monday.

A goal from Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay and two from Paris Saint-Germain-bound Georginio Wijnaldum made it three wins from three in Group C.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - North Macedonia v Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 21, 2021 Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Piroschka Van De WouwMemphis Depay provides further proof of Dutch revival in clinical win over North Macedonia

With top spot already safely in the bag following wins over Ukraine and Austria, Frank de Boer's side produced another assured performance at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The first goal was a superb counter-attack started by a Daley Blind tackle on the edge of his own box and finished by a Memphis Depay strike at the other end of the pitch.

Victory was secured by two Wijnaldum strikes in seven second-half minutes. His first was courtesy of a perfect cross from Depay, while the second was a close-range finish after Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved well, also from Depay.

The match saw North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev, 37, make his 122nd and final appearance for his country. He retires as their record appearance holder and record scorer, with 38 goals.

Pandev was given a guard of honour by teammates when he was substituted in the 69th minute.

Published: June 22, 2021 07:21 AM

