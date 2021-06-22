Euro 2020 North Macedonia v Netherlands player ratings: Pandev 7; Blind 8, Wijnaldum 9, Depay 8

NORTH MACEDONIA RATINGS: Stole Dimitrievski - 7: Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper made one good stop with his legs to stop Dumfries scoring in first half. Did well to deny Depay only to see Wijnaldum finish the rebound to make it 3-0. A couple of other impressive saves in second half but left exposed by poor defence. AP

Stefan Ristovski - 5: Dinamo Zagreb full-back talked his way into the referee’s book for dissent in first 20 minutes. Seemed to enjoy moaning at everyone around him while failing to defend well himself. AP

Darko Velkovski - 4: Showed reluctance to challenge Depay before Dutch attacker opened scoring and generally struggled to deal with the Barcelona new boy. One good block on a Berghuis shot in second half. EPA

Visar Musliu - 5: Centre-half had chance to pull Macedonia level but headed wide just before half-time. Booked for holding Depay at start of second half. Like rest of defence, couldn’t cope with Dutch passing and movement. AP

Ezgjan Alioski - 6: Leeds United left-back scored against Ukraine last time out and made vital interception to break up dangerous Dutch attack in first half - but caught way out of position in run up to Dutch opening goal. Booked in second half. PA

Enis Bardhi - 6: Holding midfielder blazed shot from outside penalty area high and wide five minutes before break. Much closer with free-kick on edge of box in second half that Stekelenburg saved well. AP

Arijan Ademi - 4: Game passed Dinamo Zagreb midfielder by and had little influence on proceedings. Once excellent massive over-reaction to a minor fall in the second half. AFP

Ivan Trickovski - 6: Midfielder thought he had scored with cool finish early on but was denied by offside flag. Brilliant header off line to prevent De Ligt scoring just after break. AFP

Eljif Elmas - 5: Midfielder might be regular for Serie A side Napoli but had very little impact on game until heading corner wide at near post on the hour. Macedonia needed more from one of their key players. Getty

Aleksandar Trajkovski - 6: Mallorca forward was very unlucky to see thumping low strike hit the post after 20 minutes. Reuters

Goran Pandev. - 7: End of an era with the 37-year-old’s final appearance for Macedonia. Supplied early chances for Trickovski and Trajkovski but saw teammates denied by offside flag and post, respectively. Another lovely backheel pass in first half. Given emotional guard of honour when substituted. AFP

SUBS: Darko Churlinov – (On for Trickovski 56’) 6: Finished well after being put through but rightly flagged for offside. Reuters

Ferhan Hasani – (On for Trajkovski 68’) 5: No chance to make impact with side 3-0 down. AFP

Tihomir Kostadinov – (On for Pandev 69’) 5: Booked for reckless foul on Berghuis. AFP

Vlatko Stojanovski – (On for Bardhi 78’) N/A. Boban Nikolov, above – (On for Ademi 78’) N/A. Getty

NETHERLANDS RATINGS: Maarten Stekelenburg - 7: Beaten in first 10 minutes but goal disallowed for offside. Beaten again but saved by his post 10 minutes later. Showed fine reactions to parry away a second-half Bardhi free-kick away. Getty

Matthijs De Ligt - 7: Almost put the Dutch two up just after half-time but effort was cleared off the line. The Juventus defender had another chance late on well saved. EPA

Stefan De Vrij - 7: Too easily outjumped by Musliu on a 41st minute corner with Macedonia creating chances against the three Dutch defenders. Replaced at half time. AP

Daley Blind - 8: Older and more experienced head always organising and always asking for the ball on the left of the back three. Made the interception from the even older Pandev which started the counter and led to the opening goal. Reuters

Denzel Dumfries - 7: Like fellow wide man Van Aanholt, did a lot of running up and down flank. Brought off at half-time as manager De Boer gave minutes to other players. Getty

Patrick Van Aanholt - 7: Encouraged to push forward down the left and did this best after half an hour when he set up Dumfries with a chance from close. AFP

Ryan Gravenberch - 7: Debut for the Ajax midfielder and, at 19, became the third youngest Dutchman to start in the European Championship. Did well. Teammates felt he should have had penalty after twisting into the penalty area just before half-time. AFP

Georginio Wijnaldum - 9: The captain won’t get credit for the Dutch opener but sprinted 100 metres to offer a second option for Malen to pass at the far post. He got his reward with the second and third goals, working well with Depay for both. Man of the match. PA

Frenkie De Jong - 7: Twists and turns, makes intelligent passes as he knitted the Dutch attack behind the front two. Now a key performer at Barcelona, he’s the Netherland’s best player technically and one of the squad's three world-class players. AFP

Donyell Malen - 7: The 22-year-old PSV striker flicked forward to De Jong as the Dutch pushed for an opener, then worked perfectly on the rapid counter-attack with Depay to put side 1-0. They're a strike pair who complement each other. EPA

Memphis Depay - 8: Pressure on the Barca-bound forward to perform after underwhelming tournament so far. Scored the opener – his 31st of the season – and rightly congratulated Malen for setting him up. Scored or assisted in nine of his last 10 games – and it his shot that was saved and fell to Wijnaldum for the third. Reuters

SUBS: Steven Berghuis – (On for Dumfries 46’) 6: The Feyenoord man sliced a 75th-minute shot at goal as the Dutch dominated the second half. Getty

Jurrien Timber – (On for De Frij 46’) 6: De Boer has been reluctant to make changes and two substitutes at half time were significant. The Ajax defender went on at right back. AP

Wout Weghorst – (On for Depay 66’) 6: The Wolfsburg striker hit the crossbar with a shot with his first attempt. AP

Quincy Promes – (On for Malen 66’) 6: The Spartak Moscow player went on the left-hand side of attack in a 4-3-3. Overhit an 89th minute cross after finding space on the left. Reuters