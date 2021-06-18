Euro 2020: England train for clash with Scotland as Harry Maguire declares himself fit – in pictures

After beginning their Euro 2020 campaign with a tense win over Croatia, England face old rivals Scotland next at Wembley on Friday.

Gareth Southgate's team have a chance to book their place in the last-16 with a game to spare, having started a European Championships with a win for the first time.

Steve Clarke's Scotland, however, have all the running to do after the opening loss against the Czech Republic on their return to major international stage for the first time since the 20th century.

Meanwhile, England centre back Harry Maguire said he is fit to face Scotland after missing the opener due to an ankle injury.

Maguire has been out for more than a month after picking up the injury in Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League win against Aston Villa on May 9.

"I feel good," Maguire said. "I'm back available, I've been training and I'm looking forward to it.

"Obviously, the injury was a setback club football-wise. Internationally I wanted to come into this with a lot of games under my belt with full fitness.

"I've done a few sessions now and feel like my fitness is there, so I'm available for the game."