Barcelona's new signing Memphis Depay takes part in training as Netherlands prepare for North Macedonia - in pictures

Memphis Depay completed his dream move to Barcelona over the weekend having signed a two-year contract with the Spanish giants following his free transfer exit from Lyon.

The Dutch forward, 27, appeared set to join Barca last summer on transfer deadline day, only for time to run out to get the deal over the line. The disappointment certainly didn't effect his form for Lyon: Depay scored 20 Ligue 1 goals in the season just finished.

Before getting to work with his new club, Depay's focus is on the Netherlands and their Euro 2020 campaign. It's been so far so good for the Dutch with wins in their opening two Group C games.

Next up for Depay and the Netherlands in their final group game is bottom side North Macedonia at the Amsterdam Arena on Monday.

Ahead of the match, the Netherlands squad went through their paces in Zeist, both in training and on a bike ride, and the best photos can be seen in the photo gallery above.