Liverpool 2024/25 season review and player ratings: Salah and Gravenberch 9, Alexander-Arnold 8

Season synopsis

Premier League final position: First

Uefa Champions League: Last 16

FA Cup: Fourth round

League Cup: Final, beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United

Of all the outcomes predicted for the first year of Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield, winning the Premier League was well down the list.

Succeeding Jurgen Klopp was viewed as challenge enough and, allowing for the transition, a top-four finish was deemed eminently acceptable.

Fast forward to the end of April and Liverpool had the Premier League title wrapped up with four games to go after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham.

The foundations of Slot's quiet Anfield revolution has been grounded in intelligence, humility and devotion to a clarity of purpose. Mohamed Salah's sublime form went some way, too.

Liverpool were the model of consistency under the level-headed Slot. They barely missed a beat in losing just one league game, at home to Nottingham Forest, before April with their early season parsimonious defence marshalled by a back-to-his best Virgil van Dijk.

Others made more than noteworthy contributions, and the reinvention of Ryan Gravenberch may prove to be Slot's lasting legacy.

The awful scenes that marred Liverpool's title celebrations, when a driver rammed his car into a packed crowd, injuring 27, will hopefully not take too much gloss of what was an excellent season.

Best performance of the season

Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2: Liverpool were well into their stride by the time they travelled to North London in late October, but Arsenal had designs of their own on the Premier League title.

The Gunners twice led through Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino but equalisers from Van Dijk and then Salah ensured a valuable point and preserved a vital lead at the summit. It was the type of gritty result upon which titles are won.

Worst performance of the season

Newcastle 2 Liverpool 1: Slot hardly put a foot wrong in his debut season in England, but his decision to persist with zonal marking in March's League Cup final was painful to watch.

Alexis Mac Allister – all 1.76 metres of him – was given the unenviable task of man-marking Dan Burn, Newcastle's giant 2.01m-tall centre-back, at set pieces and, to put it bluntly, just didn't measure up.

Time and again Newcastle targeted their giant captain. Time and again Burn won the aerial duels uncontested. The only surprise was that it took until the 45th minute for Burn to score.

Thriller of the season

Tottenham 3 Liverpool 6: Liverpool handed out a merciless thrashing to Tottenham Hotspur in front of their own fans in late December.

Liverpool had already had several opportunities before Luis Diaz headed in after 23 minutes, Mac Allister doubling their lead with another header 13 minutes later.

James Maddison gave Spurs hope of an unlikely comeback when he curled home before half time, but that was snuffed out in first-half stoppage time when Salah set up Dominik Szoboszlai for a simple finish.

Salah drew level with Billy Liddell's record of 228 Liverpool goals when he extended Liverpool's advantage from close range after 54 minutes, then went into fourth place in the club's all-time list of scorers on his own when Szoboszlai repaid the first-half compliment to play the Egyptian in for his second.

Dejan Kulusevski scored for the fifth successive game with 18 minutes left, while another from Dominic Solanke threatened to give the scoreline an unrealistic appearance until Diaz swooped for his second and Liverpool's sixth.

Player of the season

Mohamed Salah: For a significant chunk of 2024/25, Salah was quite simply the best player on the planet. His numbers are always worth highlighting: 29 Premier League goals, 18 assists (34 and 23 in 52 appearances across competitions).

It wasn't that Salah was imperial; he was unplayable. Few left-backs will have had a good night's sleep before or after facing the Egyptian, and if he doesn't go on to win the Ballon d'Or this year, then he never will.

No doubt there was some gamesmanship on his part during protracted contract negotiations, but Liverpool blinked first and Salah got what he wanted. After this season, it's hard to argue against it.

Goal of the season

You can take your pick from a plethora of Salah strikes, with the Egyptian's trademark cut in from the right and curl into the top corner with his left a feature throughout the campaign.

But for sheer brute force and strength of will, it has to be Mac Allister's long-range strike in a losing effort to Fulham. The Argentine picked up the ball 10 yards inside Fulham's half, held off one challenge before unleashing an unstoppable drive that sailed straight into the top corner.

Ratings

All marks out of 10.

Manager

Arne Slot – 9.5

An incredible first season ended with a Premier League title, securing Salah’s future, and ensuring Klopp’s name is consigned to the Anfield annals of history.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker – 8

Hailed as the best goalkeeper in the world by his manager. Liverpool's last line of defence is Mr Reliable, although the Brazilian missed several games through injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8

Is there a better back-up goalkeeper in England? The Irishman would walk into most teams, but appears content to bide his time behind Alisson.

Defenders

Joe Gomez – 6

Some assured displays before injury curtailed his season.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

The most dominant defender in the division. The Dutchman was back to his bulldozing best and was rewarded with a new two-year contract.

Ibrahima Konate – 7.5

There are few better than Van Dijk to do your apprenticeship under. The Frenchman is physically imposing but lacks his partner's ability to read the game. Still young and will improve.

Jarell Quansah – 5

Was brought off at half time in Slot’s first game of the season at Ipswich which seemed to knock his confidence. Failed to convince when called upon.

Andy Robertson – 7

Some fans believe the Scotland international is past his best. While he may not be the marauder of old, Robertson exemplifies the controlled intensity that was a feature of Slot’s Liverpool this term.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

Another season in which he was forced to play understudy to Robertson at left-back. The Greek was steady if unspectacular.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Signed off his career at Liverpool with a second Premier League title. It’s easy to forget just how good he was in the early part of the season. His passing range is nonpareil and the jeers from the Anfield faithful over his impending departure smacked of bitterness at losing such an incredible player.

Conor Bradley – 7.5

A different player to Alexander-Arnold but adds more defensive stability at right-back and doesn’t lack for adventure on forays forward.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lifts the Premier League trophy after the final game of the season against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Getty Images Liverpool manager Arne Slot lifts the Premier League. PA Mohamed Salah with the Premier League Golden Boot trophy. Getty Images Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores against Crystal Palace in their final game of the Premier League season at Anfield. PA Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. EPA Darwin Nunez of Liverpool has a shot saved by Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace. Getty Images Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada challenges Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. AFP Liverpool fans prepare for the end of a victorious campaign. PA Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. AP

Midfielders

Wataru Endo – 7

The most used substitute in the squad but usually only introduced to wind down the clock. The Japanese has one of the highest pass completion rates per minutes in the Premier League. Underrated.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Six league goals doesn’t really tell the story of the Hungarian’s contribution to the Reds’ title-winning campaign. Instrumental to Liverpool’s attacking play and his versatility is a real asset.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8.5

Save for a horror show in the League Cup final, the Argentina international established himself as the team’s midfield metronome.

Curtis Jones – 7

His best season since breaking into the first team. The England international still hasn’t nailed down a regular position but shone when asked to play in a No 10 role.

Harvey Elliott – 6

Working his way back from injury but never more than a back-up player. Did score in the draw against PSG in the Uefa Champions League last-16 first leg.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9

The most improved player in the Premier League by some distance. Underused by Klopp, the Dutchman became the lynchpin of Slot’s team. A superb athlete who has made the holding position his own.

Forwards

Luis Diaz – 7

Offers attacking impetus down Liverpool’s left channel. The Colombian had his best goal return (17 across competitions) since joining from Porto in 2022.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Where do you start? Ended the season as the league’s top scorer, assist maker and best player. And all against the backdrop of his contract saga. Tailed off by season’s end, but the Egyptian’s form up till April was simply sensational.

Darwin Nunez – 6

Loved and appreciated for his tireless work ethic but the brutal fact remains that the Uruguayan is not the elite centre-forward the club covets.

Federico Chiesa – 5

Signed from Juventus last summer, the Italian’s adjustment to life on Merseyside has been hampered by injuries and the blistering form of Salah and Diaz.

Cody Gakpo – 8

Found his feet playing under Slot. Has a more settled position at the tip of Liverpool’s attack and repaid that faith with 18 goals across competitions.

Diogo Jota – 7

Found it hard to dislodge Gakpo after returning from injury midway through the season. Still has plenty to offer.

The National's Premier League team of the season

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Fighter profiles Gabrieli Pessanha (Brazil) Reigning Abu Dhabi World Pro champion in the 95kg division, virtually unbeatable in her weight class. Known for her pressure game but also dangerous with her back on the mat. Nathiely de Jesus, 23, (Brazil) Two-time World Pro champion renowned for her aggressive game. She is tall and most feared by her opponents for both her triangles and arm-bar attacks. Thamara Ferreira, 24, (Brazil) Since her brown belt days, Ferreira has been dominating the 70kg, in both the World Pro and the Grand Slams. With a very aggressive game. Samantha Cook, 32, (Britain) One of the biggest talents coming out of Europe in recent times. She is known for a highly technical game and bringing her A game to the table as always. Kendall Reusing, 22, (USA) Another young gun ready to explode in the big leagues. The Californian resident is a powerhouse in the -95kg division. Her duels with Pessanha have been highlights in the Grand Slams. Martina Gramenius, 32, (Sweden) Already a two-time Grand Slam champion in the current season. Gramenius won golds in the 70kg, in both in Moscow and Tokyo, to earn a spot in the inaugural Queen of Mats.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

RACE CARD 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

5.30pm: Khor Al Baghal – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Khor Faridah – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

7pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

7.30pm: Khor Laffam – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Score Third Test, Day 2 New Zealand 274

Pakistan 139-3 (61 ov) Pakistan trail by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining in the innings

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan January 24 – First T20, Lahore January 25 – Second T20, Lahore January 27 – Third T20, Lahore February 7-11 – First Test, Rawalpindi April 3 – One-off ODI, Karachi April 5-9 – Second Test, Karachi

German intelligence warnings 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800

2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950

2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Company profile Name: Thndr Started: October 2020 Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: FinTech Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000 Funding stage: series A; $20 million Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC, Rabacap and MSA Capital

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

The%20stats%20and%20facts %3Cp%3E1.9%20million%20women%20are%20at%20risk%20of%20developing%20cervical%20cancer%20in%20the%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E80%25%20of%20people%2C%20females%20and%20males%2C%20will%20get%20human%20papillomavirus%20(HPV)%20once%20in%20their%20lifetime%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EOut%20of%20more%20than%20100%20types%20of%20HPV%2C%2014%20strains%20are%20cancer-causing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E99.9%25%20of%20cervical%20cancers%20are%20caused%20by%20the%20virus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EA%20five-year%20survival%20rate%20of%20close%20to%2096%25%20can%20be%20achieved%20with%20regular%20screenings%20for%20cervical%20cancer%20detection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EWomen%20aged%2025%20to%2029%20should%20get%20a%20Pap%20smear%20every%20three%20years%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EWomen%20aged%2030%20to%2065%20should%20do%20a%20Pap%20smear%20and%20HPV%20test%20every%20five%20years%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EChildren%20aged%2013%20and%20above%20should%20get%20the%20HPV%20vaccine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now