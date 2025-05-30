Chelsea 2024/25 season review and player ratings: Palmer 8, Sancho 5, Nkunku 3

Season synopsis

Premier League final position: Fourth

FA Cup: Fourth round

League Cup: Fourth round

Uefa Conference League: Winners, beat Real Betis 4-1 in final

It is still difficult not to view Chelsea through the lens of the gratuitous and at times reckless billion-plus spend under the current ownership group.

On the pitch they might be a young and improving side with a manager adept at working with such a squad, but given the outlay and the astonishing wastefulness – Joao Felix on a seven-year £130k-a-week contract for example – the praise can be a little thin on the ground. After all, that's a lot of investment to celebrate sneaking fourth place in the Premier League on the final day of the season and lifting Uefa Conference League.

However, it's also hard to argue that they aren't a better side than 12 months ago, and returning to the bUefa Champions League is a big step in the right direction.

Best performance of the season

Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool: Chelsea gave the newly crowned champions a guard of honour – followed by a pasting at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez struck after just three minutes before Jarrell Quansah’s second-half own goal doubled Chelsea's lead.

Virgil van Dijk’s late header pulled a goal back but Cole Palmer had the final say, ending an 18-game goal drought from the spot.

Worst performance of the season

Ipswich 2-0 Chelsea: Back in December, Chelsea fell apart in a grim display at Portman Road. Ipswich striker Liam Delap bullied the visiting defence, scoring a 12th-minute penalty and then setting up former Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson for a second eight minutes after the break.

Thriller of the season

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton: Cole Palmer became the first player to score four first-half goals in a Premier League match last September when Chelsea swept aside Brighton to go fourth.

In an entertaining match, Palmer, 22, also hit the post and had another one ruled out before the break as Chelsea took advantage of Brighton’s high defensive line.

The Seagulls scored twice early, with both of their goals stemming from errors by Chelsea's former Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

However, after Georginio Rutter headed the visitors ahead, Palmer single-handedly destroyed the Brighton defence.

Player of the season

Moises Caicedo: It turns out Chelsea did sign a world-class defensive midfielder from Brighton after all. Following a tough first season in blue, the Ecuadorean has looked much more like a British transfer record signing. At 23, there's still plenty of room to improve. Will play Champions League football for the first time in his career next season and that will only help his development.

Goal of the season

Pedro Neto v Fulham: Last-minute rocket against local rivals ended a long wait for an away win and kick-started Chelsea's strong run-in.

Manager

Enzo Maresca – 7.5

Chelsea showed signs of progress in 2024/25 and Maresca deserves credit for helping shape that with a defined style of play and an identity. It's a young side, and despite their lavish spending, they could still do with an elite centre-back and an upgrade in the central striking position. It looks like Maresca will be around to implement phase two of his project. Also, never hurts to put silverware in the cabinet.

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez – 6

Shaky, lost place, earned it back, strong end to season.

Filip Jorgensen – 5

Looked bright early, fumbled his chance, became Conference League keeper.

Defenders

Marc Cucurella – 8.5

Player transformed, massive in defence and transition and important goals. Arguably player of the season. Gone from villain to hero.

Levi Colwill – 7.5

Big step forward, growing into a leader. Scored a crucial goal at Nottingham Forest.

Malo Gusto – 6

Opportunities more limited this season but did his part.

Trevoh Chalobah – 7.5

Massive call to bring the defender back from loan at Crystal Palace. Slotted straight in.

Wesley Fofana – 6

Injuries again. Worrying trend continues, but what a player when fit.

Reece James – 6.5

Encouraging signs of fitness progress. Chelsea much better for his availability.

Tosin Adarabioyo – 6.5

Understated presence and rock solid in the season run-in.

Midfielders

Enzo Fernandez – 8

Goals, assists and energy – finally getting closer to the World Cup star Chelsea signed.

Romeo Lavia – 7

Could be team's best midfielder, but couldn't stay fit again.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 2

Minimal contribution then banned for alleged doping. The future looks bleak.

Cole Palmer – 8

Barren spell shouldn't blight another strong season of 15 Premier League goals. Also stepped up when his side needed him in the Conference League final. Elite talent.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – 6

Did his part when called upon but used sparingly.

Moises Caicedo – 8.5

Arguably best defensive midfielder in the league. Outstanding all season.

Forwards

Noni Madueke – 7

Lively and threatening but went missing at times. Needs to score more from chances he makes for himself.

Nicolas Jackson – 6

Superb start to the season, then hit by a goal drought then injury. Lucky his red card against Newcastle wasn't more costly.

Pedro Neto – 6

Lively in parts and scored a few big goals but is much better than he showed overall.

Jadon Sancho – 5

Similar to Neto, but a level below.

Christopher Nkunku – 3

Doesn't fit into Maresca's system. Unlikely to stay.

Tyrique George – 7

The Academy success story of the season. Bright future, could do with a loan spell away and regular game time next season.

