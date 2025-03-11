Manchester United players ‘not good enough’ and some probably overpaid, says Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has launched a scathing attack on the club's players, saying they are “not good enough” and “some probably are overpaid”. The British billionaire also acknowledged that offering former United manager Erik ten Hag a contract extension following last season's FA Cup win and hiring Dan Ashworth as sporting director "were errors". Ratcliffe's company Ineos took charge of footballing operations at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United</a> in February last year after paying £1.3 billion for a 28.94 per cent stake in the club. In an interview with the BBC, Ratcliffe referenced Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, plus Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are both on loan, as he spoke about “players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy”, saying he and his team "inherited those things and have to sort that out". According to both capology.com and spotrac.com,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/14/manchester-united-player-salaries-2024-25/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/14/manchester-united-player-salaries-2024-25/"> Casemiro is the highest-paid player at Old Trafford</a>, pocketing £350,000 per week. One of the most decorated players of his generation, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/07/casemiro-coy-on-future-but-happy-to-be-playing-for-manchester-united-again/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/07/casemiro-coy-on-future-but-happy-to-be-playing-for-manchester-united-again/">the Brazilian</a> has looked a shadow of the player who dominated the midfield during his time at Real Madrid. United paid £70 million to sign him in 2022. Brazil winger Antony <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/25/manchester-united-winger-antony-secures-loan-deal-at-real-betis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/25/manchester-united-winger-antony-secures-loan-deal-at-real-betis/">moved to Spanish club Real Betis</a> in the winter transfer window after struggling at Old Trafford following an £81.5m move from Ajax, also in 2022. Denmark striker Hojlund arrived the following year for £72m while Cameroon goalkeeper Onana joined the club in the same summer for £47.2m. United paid Borussia Dortmund £73 million for Sancho's transfer in 2021. They loaned him back to the German club in January 2024 after the winger had a falling out with Ten Hag and he is again unavailable to his employers this term after signing on a season-long loan at Chelsea. “For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17 million to buy him in the summer,” Ratcliffe said. Few would say United have seen a return on their investment, with the club currently languishing 14th in the Premier League and the players mentioned drawing criticism for their performances. Asked if he was suggesting those players were not good enough for United, Ratcliffe said: “Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.” United finished eighth last season and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/25/manchester-united-stun-rivals-city-to-lift-fa-cup-final-at-wembley/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/25/manchester-united-stun-rivals-city-to-lift-fa-cup-final-at-wembley/">won the FA Cup</a> beating Manchester City in the final, an outcome few predicted given the club's struggles and City's domestic dominance. Victory at Wembley saw the United board opt to stick with Ten Hag, with the Dutchman signing a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/04/erik-ten-hag-has-found-complete-unity-with-manchester-united-as-he-signs-new-deal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/04/erik-ten-hag-has-found-complete-unity-with-manchester-united-as-he-signs-new-deal/">contract extension to 2026</a>. The Dutchman was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/">subsequently sacked in October</a>, being replaced by Ruben Amorim, and Ineos chairman Ratcliffe has accepted the decision to keep Ten Hag on was a mistake – and that the same applied to hiring Ashworth as sporting director, a role he left in December. “I agree the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erik-ten-hag/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erik-ten-hag/">Erik ten Hag</a> and Dan Ashworth decisions were errors,” Ratcliffe said. “I think there were some mitigating circumstances, but ultimately they were errors. I accept that and I apologise for that.” United have lost eight out of their 17 league games under<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/"> Amorim</a> and only won five to remain 14th - the same position they were in when Ten Hag was sacked. Ashworth resigned in opposition to Amorim's appointment. Ratcliffe, though, has given the Portuguese his backing. “If I actually look at the squad which is available to Ruben, I think he is doing a really good job to be honest,” Ratcliffe said. “He’s an excellent manager and I think he will be there for a long time. "You are beginning to see a glimpse of what Ruben can produce. I think you saw a glimpse of it against Arsenal. How many players against Arsenal on the bench did you recognise? How many have ever worn a Manchester United shirt for [the first team]… as there's no squad left. We are down to the last 10 or 11 men in the squad really, of proper first-team players. Ruben is doing a super job." Ratcliffe was speaking a day on from thousands of United supporters taking part in a protest against the club’s ownership ahead of the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford. It was the second protest in the space of a week following similar scenes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/">ahead of the FA Cup exit to Fulham</a>. Angry chants included some directed at Ratcliffe, whose decisions have included a mid-season ticket hike of remaining home tickets, while last month the club announced up to 200 further redundancies were anticipated, with 250 jobs cut already last summer. Ratcliffe said some decisions were “unpleasant” but “necessary”, and that while he feels sympathy for the fans, “the club runs out of money at Christmas if we don’t do those things”. The 72-year-old, who stressed his “only interest here is returning Manchester United back to greatness again”, also said Amorim would have money to spend in the summer, with the budget changing “upon who we may choose to sell”, but that young talents such as midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and winger Alejandro Garnacho would not be up for sale just to bring in finances. "No no. We won't be selling players because of the state we are in financially," he said. Ratcliffe said he feels United are going to “finish up in a very very different place in three years’ time”, and that the aim of winning the league by 2028, the club’s 150th anniversary, was “not impossible”.