Premier League talking points: Guardiola boost, Maresca's return, Amorim era begins

The Premier League is back in action following the international break with Liverpool currently in the driving seat to end <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a>'s dominance of the English top-flight. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/01/arne-slot-hoping-for-special-night-at-anfield-as-liverpool-face-bologna-in-champions-league/" target="_blank">Arne Slot</a>'s side are five points clear of second-placed City at the top of the table having won 15 out of 17 games across all competitions since the Dutchman replaced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/20/jurgen-klopp-bids-farewell-to-liverpool-as-emotional-day-marks-the-end-of-an-era/" target="_blank">Jurgen Klopp</a> as manager during the summer. And Liverpool will be confident of maintaining that advantage when they take on bottom club Southampton at St Mary's Stadium (6pm UAE) on Sunday. Before that game on the south coast, there is the usual hectic Saturday schedule, beginning with Leicester City versus Chelsea (4.30pm). Following that, Bournemouth play host to Brighton, Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, Aston Villa entertain Crystal Palace, Everton are up against Brentford on Merseyside and Fulham tackle Wolves at Craven Cottage (all at 7pm). Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the late game (9.30pm). There are two games on Sunday with Ipswich Town's clash with Manchester United at Portman Road (8.30pm) following the Saints-Liverpool match, while Newcastle United clash with West Ham United at St James' Park on Monday. We pick out the main talking points from Matchday 12. Leicester City will be aiming to put one over former manager Enzo Maresca on Saturday when the Italian returns to the King Power Stadium with his Chelsea team for the first time since leaving during the summer. Maresca guided Leicester back to the top-flight last season with the Foxes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/30/leicester-city-complete-amazing-season-by-winning-championship-title/" target="_blank">securing the Championship title</a> with a game to spare only for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/03/chelsea-appoint-enzo-maresca-as-manager-on-five-year-deal/" target="_blank">their coach to jump ship</a>, replacing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/22/mauricio-pochettino-five-possible-replacements-to-succeed-argentine-as-chelsea-manager/" target="_blank">Mauricio Pochettino</a> at Chelsea just a few weeks later after just one season in charge. And the pressure is already building on new coach Steve Cooper whose team were comprehensively outplayed in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/manchester-united-thrash-leicester-to-hand-ruud-van-nistelrooy-perfect-farewell/" target="_blank">3-0 hammering at Manchester United</a> before the break, leaving Leicester just three points outside the relegation zone. Maresca, meanwhile, has made a decent start at Stamford Bridge after becoming the fourth permanent manager in just two years since Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/05/30/todd-boehly-100-per-cent-in-after-completing-chelsea-takeover/" target="_blank">bought the club in May 2022</a>. They sit third in the table, albeit nine points shy of leaders Liverpool. “It was a fantastic season because I met good people,” Maresca said on Thursday of his time at Leicester. “There was a fantastic connection between the players and staff, and that is something you have to create to be successful.” The news of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pep-guardiola/" target="_blank">Pep Guardiola</a>'s new contract will have brought some welcome relief to his Manchester City team following a surprising run of poor results. For the first time since 2006 – and the first time in Guardiola's managerial career – City have lost four games in a row following defeats against Spurs, Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton. “That's what it is always about – not being complacent when you win a lot,” insisted the Catalonian after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. “Right now, we are not in our best – it's obvious. But still, it's November so hopefully we'll come back step by step.” Injuries have certainly not helped City's cause, with Oscar Bobb and Rodri long-term casualties, while the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish have all been absentees of late. City will need to return to winning ways quickly if they want to secure an unprecedented fifth tile in a row but face a tricky run of fixtures before Christmas, with games against Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa coming up. There is no sign of light at the end of the tunnel for Southampton manager Russell Martin whose side prop up the rest of the Premier League having managed just four points from a possible 33 so far this season. The Saints have lost nine out of 11 matches, scored a paltry seven goals – the worst total in the top-flight – while defensively, only three teams have conceded more than their 21. Last time out, Southampton lost 2-0 to the previously winless Wolves despite once again dominating possession but failing to seriously trouble home goalkeeper Jose Sa. And they now face a Liverpool team top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, who have conceded a miserly seven goals across 15 games across those two competitions. “We work as hard as we can, give as much care, love and commitment to the players as we can. The rest is out of my control. I don't sweat it or focus on it,” Martin said of his future after the Wolves game. The Ruben Amorim era at Manchester United <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/19/ruben-amorim-begins-preparations-for-first-game-in-charge-of-manchester-united/" target="_blank">begins this weekend against Ipswich</a> when the Portuguese takes charge of his first game since replacing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">sacked Erik ten Hag</a> as manager. Amorim has immediately shown his ruthless streak by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/12/ruud-van-nistelrooy-leaves-manchester-united-as-ruben-amorim-shakes-up-backroom-staff/" target="_blank">dispensing with the services of assistant coach and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy</a>, after the Dutchman's three wins and a draw from his spell as interim manager. The former Sporting Lisbon coach has become United's sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 after David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ten Hag. Moyes' opening Premier League game in charge saw United thrash Swansea City 4-1 at Old Trafford, while Van Gaal began with a 2-1 defeat against the same opposition, also at home. Mourinho defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in his opener with Solskjaer starting his reign – first as a caretaker manager – by smashing Cardiff City 5-1. Ten Hag kicked off with a loss – a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/08/07/manchester-united-v-brighton-ratings-fred-4-eriksen-7-gross-9-trossard-9/" target="_blank">2-1 home defeat against Brighton</a> that was followed up with a humiliating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/08/14/brentford-v-manchester-united-ratings-jensen-10-toney-9-fernandes-1-de-gea-1/" target="_blank">4-0 thrashing at Brentford</a> which saw United slip to the bottom of table. The sort of start Amorim will be keen to avoid with United languishing 13th in the standings. There was a rare occurrence when the England team lined up for the second half of their midweek Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland at Wembley Stadium. For the first time since 1997, there were three Newcastle United players on the pitch with substitute Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon in the team that would go on to win 4-0. David Batty, Robert Lee and Alan Shearer made up the Magpies trio picked by then manager Glenn Hoddle 27 years ago as England defeated Georgia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier, also at Wembley. And Hall, Livramento and Gordon look primed to play key roles for both club and country going forward after the latter scored his first Three Lions goal in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/18/nations-league-england-crush-ireland-in-carsleys-last-game-in-charge-haaland-hat-trick-propels-norway/" target="_blank">final match of interim coach Lee Carsley's reign</a>. Hall was given his professional debut by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/16/thomas-tuchel-very-proud-after-being-appointed-england-manager/" target="_blank">incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel</a> at Chelsea, while the German tried to sign Gordon for the Blues back in 2022. “I'm just lost for words really,” said 20-year-old Hall after his England debut. “There's not many left-backs but I'm just trying to take everything game by game and keep trying to play well for England whenever I get the opportunity and keep playing well for Newcastle. If I continue to do that then I'll be in a good position.” Before the international break, Newcastle made it two wins on the spin with an impressive 3-1 victory at Nottingham Forest that saw the England trio all start at the City Ground.