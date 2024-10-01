Arne Slot hoping for 'special night' at Anfield as Liverpool face Bologna in Champions League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is hoping that he will experience a “special night” as he takes charge of his first Uefa Champions League match at Anfield when the Reds face Bologna on Wednesday. Slot's opening game of this season's tournament could hardly have gone better as Liverpool secured <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/uefa-champions-league-endrick-and-kane-set-records-liverpool-win-at-ac-milan/" target="_blank">an assured 3-1 win away to AC Milan</a>, despite the Italian side taking a third-minute lead through former Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. But the Merseysiders were in front by half-time thanks to headers from centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk with the three points being wrapped up in the 67th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai tapped home after a fine run and assist from Cody Gakpo. It was Liverpool's first Champions League match in 18 months after playing in the Europa League in what turned out to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/20/jurgen-klopp-bids-farewell-to-liverpool-as-emotional-day-marks-the-end-of-an-era/" target="_blank">Jurgen Klopp's final season as manager</a>. The German's replacement has hit the ground running with Liverpool sitting top of the Premier League having won five out of six games, including a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/28/mohamed-salah-sends-liverpool-top-of-premier-league-after-scoring-winner-against-wolves/" target="_blank">2-1 win at Wolves on Saturday</a> which saw Mohamed Salah score the second-half winner from the penalty spot. European nights at Anfield hold a special place in Liverpool hearts with fans having enjoyed a number of unforgettable matches over the years. But they missed out on competing in European football's premier competition last season, a fact that Slot wants to use as a motivator this time around – for players and fans alike. “I am privileged to work at Feyenoord last season where Champions League nights were special. People tell me it is going to be more special here. “What I want from the players is them to show they missed this. I want to see this, I want to feel this. That the players missed this for a season. I am hoping it's the same from our fans. “I am hope they feel this desire to show Europe that you missed us. That combination should lead to hopefully a special night for everyone involved with Liverpool.” Liverpool are heading into a relentless schedule of Champions League, Premier League and League Cup matches which will test the depth of their squad, including six games in October alone. But Slot – who won the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup while manager of Feyenoord, as well as finishing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/05/25/roma-beat-feyenoord-in-europa-conference-league-to-give-jose-mourinho-another-trophy/" target="_blank">runner-up to Jose Mourinho's Roma</a> in the inaugural Uefa Conference League –<b> </b>is happy with the talent he has at his disposal to meet those demand. “One of the reasons we can compete is we have a lot of quality,” he added. “We have a lot of cohesion in the team. Those who are not playing are happy with us scoring and winning so those are two really positive things. “I also see things we have to improve if we want to stay where we are. Every fixture is difficult in the Premier League. We have to do things better. “We as a team, if you have so much quality, you cannot accept mediocrity. You have to ask from yourself every second of the day, every second of the game, the highest standards that this shirt brings. “But the positive thing is that maybe I don't accept mediocrity but these players themselves don't accept it as well.” The midfield partnership between Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch has been the driving force to Slot's fine start. And World Cup winner Mac Allister is enjoying life under Slot saying they have “a lot of freedom” under their new coach, while emphasising that there has been no dramatic change in tactics since the exit of Klopp. “Now that the games come thick and fast then it's a bit harder to prepare the games as much we want,” said the Argentine, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/06/08/argentina-world-cup-winner-alexis-mac-allister-signs-for-liverpool-in-55m-deal/" target="_blank">joined from Brighton in the summer of 2023</a>. “But he's definitely an amazing manager. You can see how he's been from the first day. “We understood what we wants from us, and that's the main thing as a coach – to get the ideas in the players. But there's still room for improvement. “Between Arne and Jurgen there is not a huge difference. Now we have more structure and pattern which we know and try to improve.” Diogo Jota, who picked up a knock in the win at Wolves, is expected to be fit for Wednesday while fellow forward Darwin Nunez has recovered from the illness that saw him miss out at the weekend. But Italian forward Federico Chiesa has been ruled out after picking up an injury during training on Monday.