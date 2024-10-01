Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goal in their 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on September 28, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Football

Arne Slot hoping for 'special night' at Anfield as Liverpool face Bologna in Champions League

Dutch manager looking forward to his first European match at Anfield

Gareth Cox

October 01, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal