Roma beat Feyenoord to give Jose Mourinho another trophy

Jose Mourinho's Roma claimed their first European title in more than six decades on Wednesday to crown the manager's first season coaching in the Italian capital.

Nicolo Zaniolo scored in the first half, goalkeeper Rui Patrício made some big saves in the second and Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League.

It was Roma’s first European trophy since winning the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and the first silverware of any kind for since winning the 2008 Italian Cup.

Besides the few thousand Roma spectators inside the small National Arena in Tirana, some 50,000 fans watched the game on giant screens at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The goal came from a ball over the top from centre-back Gianluca Mancini that Zaniolo controlled with his chest and then pushed past goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

At 22 years and 327 days, Zaniolo became the youngest Italian player to score in a European final since Alessandro Del Piero at 22 years and 200 days for Juventus against Borussia Dortmund in the 1997 Champions League final.

Feyenoord came out energised after the break and quickly hit the post twice, first with a close-range effort from Gernot Trauner then with a long-range effort from Tyrell Malacia that Rui Patricio palmed off the upright.

Mourinho extended his perfect record in European finals to five trophies in five matches, having also won the 2003 Uefa Cup and 2004 Champions League finals with Porto; the 2010 Champions League final with Inter Milan; and the 2017 Europa League final with Manchester United.

Roma forward Tammy Abraham told BT Sport: "One thing I said when I came was I was going to help my team get to the final and win a trophy in my first season. We deserved it we have worked hard all year.

"I love them [the Roma fans] From day one it has been the best. We are champions, I am happy to be part of the team. Now it is time to party and celebrate."

Defender Chris Smalling added: "We knew how much it was going to mean for everyone at Roma.

"Everyone fought until the end. We dropped a bit deeper than we wanted to and everyone was fighting. Even when I first came to the club it was a long time since Roma had won a trophy. We knew how much it was going to mean to win something."