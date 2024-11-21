Premier League predictions: Man City and Arsenal to return to winning ways, Amorim off to flyer at Man United

Leicester go into the match having taken just one point out of a possible nine – including a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/manchester-united-thrash-leicester-to-hand-ruud-van-nistelrooy-perfect-farewell/" target="_blank">3-0 defeat at Manchester United</a> last time out – which leaves them three points and three places outside the bottom three. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/03/chelsea-appoint-enzo-maresca-as-manager-on-five-year-deal/" target="_blank">Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca</a> returns to the club <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/30/leicester-city-complete-amazing-season-by-winning-championship-title/" target="_blank">he led to promotion last season</a> for the first time having guided the Blues up to third in the Premier League so far this campaign. The West London club have drawn their last two games, against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/04/ruud-van-nistelrooy-willing-to-help-new-man-united-boss-ruben-amorim-after-overseeing-chelsea-draw/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/netos-first-premier-league-goal-earns-chelsea-derby-draw-against-arsenal/" target="_blank">Arsenal</a>. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Chelsea 3</b> Bournemouth's three-match unbeaten run – that included a draw with Aston Villa, plus wins over Arsenal and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/premier-league-bournemouth-stun-manchester-city-liverpool-reclaim-top-spot/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> – was brought to an end before the break when they lost 3-2 at Brentford, despite twice taking the lead at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brighton also recorded a win over champions City when the Seagulls ran out 2-1 victors at the Amex Stadium thanks to two goals in the last 12 minutes from Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley. Brighton sit sixth in the table, level on 19 points with third-placed Chelsea. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Brighton 2</b> Arsenal have dropped down to fourth – and nine points behind leaders Liverpool – having gone four games without a win, the last of which saw them draw 1-1 at Chelsea despite taking the lead through Gabriel Martinelli. Forest's three-game win streak came to an end as they were beaten 3-1 at home by Newcastle United – only the second defeat of the season for Nuno Espirito Santo's men who are now fifth in the table, one of five teams on 19 points. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 2 Forest 0</b> Villa go into this game having won just once in six attempts and attempting to halt a four-game losing streak across competitions. They have dropped down to ninth in the process, albeit sitting only one point off third place. Palace remain in the relegation zone, having won just once in 11 matches, and fell to another disappointing defeat last time out when they lost 2-0 at home to Fulham. <b>Prediction: Villa 3 Palace 1</b> Everton's last three games has seen them pick up just two points. The Toffees have won once in five games, leaving them two places and three points above the drop zone. Brentford twice came from behind to beat Bournemouth, with Yoane Wissa scoring twice, but have yet to win two games on the spin in what has been an inconsistent start to the season. The Bees have also lost all five of their away matches. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Brentford 1</b> Fulham are aiming to make it three wins in a row having beaten Brentford and Palace in their previous two matches, with Emile Smith-Rowe and Harry Wilson scoring in a 2-0 win at Palace before the break which lifted the Cottagers up to eighth. Wolves finally managed to register three points at the 11th attempt after beating rock-bottom Southampton 2-0 – thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha. But Gary O'Neil's side remain two places and two points shy of safety. <b>Prediction: Fulham 2 Wolves 1</b> Champions Manchester City have lost two games on the spin – and four across all competitions – in what is the worst spell of Pep Guardiola's nine years in charge. City are second in the table, now five points behind Liverpool. Tottenham's erratic form shows no sign of ending having followed up their<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/03/dominc-solanke-hits-double-as-spurs-end-memorable-week-by-thrashing-aston-villa/" target="_blank"> 4-1 thumping of Aston Villa</a> with a disastrous 2-1 home defeat against a previously winless Ipswich Town. Spurs now sit 10th, three points off the top four. <b>Prediction: Man City 4 Spurs 2</b> Southampton's dire campaign continued when they were beaten at relegation rivals Wolves which left the Saints bottom of the pile having lost nine out of their 11 games. Leaders Liverpool, on the other hand, have won nine out of 11 – the last of which was a 2-0 victory over Villa courtesy of goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah – and 15 in 17 matches since Arne Slot became manager in the summer. <b>Prediction: Southampton 0 Liverpool 3</b> Ipswich secured a first top-flight win in 22 years after goals from Sam Szmodics and Liam Delap earned the Tractor Boys a 2-1 win at Spurs which lifted them out of the relegation zone, if only by one point and one place. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/19/ruben-amorim-begins-preparations-for-first-game-in-charge-of-manchester-united/" target="_blank">Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first match</a> as United manager with the team 13th in the table after Ruud van Nistelrooy guided them to a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/10/manchester-united-thrash-leicester-to-hand-ruud-van-nistelrooy-perfect-farewell/" target="_blank"> 3-0 win over Leicester</a> in his final game as interim coach. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Man United 3</b> Newcastle produced arguably their best 45 minutes of the season when three second-half strikes from Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes saw them come back from a goal down to beat Forest. The Magpies sit ninth, one of three teams on 18 points. West Ham were held to a goalless draw against Everton last time out, a result that was met with boos from the home fans at London Stadium and maintains the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 3 West Ham 0</b>