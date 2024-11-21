Arsenal have gone four Premier League matches without a win. EPA
Arsenal have gone four Premier League matches without a win. EPA

Sport

Football

Premier League predictions: Man City and Arsenal to return to winning ways, Amorim off to flyer at Man United

English top flight returns to action following international break and we pick out the winners and losers from this weekend's games

Gareth Cox

November 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today