Premier League leaders Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday. EPA
Premier League leaders Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday. EPA

Sport

Football

Premier League talking points: Liverpool face Chelsea test, Spurs reaction, winless wonders

We pick out the big issues ahead of this weekend's English top-flight action

Gareth Cox

October 18, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today