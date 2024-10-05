Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, right, celebrates scoring their first goal in the 3-2 Premier League win against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024. PA

Kovacic double helps Man City edge out Fulham as Arsenal beat Southampton at Emirates

Elsewhere West Ham thrash new boys Ipswich and Brentford overcome Wolves in eight-goal thriller

Stuart James
Stuart James

October 05, 2024

