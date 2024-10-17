Premier League predictions: Man City smash Wolves and go top of table, Liverpool and Chelsea all square

Spurs went into the international break on the back of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/07/ange-postecoglou-tottenham-defeat-to-brighton-as-bad-as-it-gets/" target="_blank">losing at Brighton</a> in what manager Ange Postecoglou called “a terrible loss … as bad as it gets” for his team, who were 2-0 up at the break only to lose 3-2. West Ham ended a four-game run with a win by smashing Ipswich Town 4-1 in what was their first league victory of the campaign at the London Stadium, courtesy of goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta. <b>Prediction: Spurs 2 West Ham 1</b> Fulham were unfortunate to fall for only their second defeat of the season when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/kovacic-double-helps-man-city-edge-out-fulham-as-arsenal-beat-southampton-at-emirates/" target="_blank">ran champions Manchester City close</a> before eventually losing 3-2 at the Etihad, leaving the Cottagers eighth in the table. Villa were held to a goalless home draw by Manchester United last time out – their second point in a row – and are three places ahead of Fulham having lost just once. <b>Prediction: Fulham 2 Villa 2</b> Ipswich's battering at West Ham ended their run of four successive draws, which meant the Tractor Boys are still waiting for their first win since returning to the top-flight. They are one place and one point outside the bottom three after seven games. Everton have dragged themselves outside the relegation zone after going three games unbeaten – with two draws and a win – leaving them a point and a place ahead of Ipswich <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Everton 1</b> United battled to a 0-0 draw at Villa before the break but the pressure continues to build on manager Erik ten Hag, whose team are down in 14th place and have managed just one win in six games. Brentford were involved in a manic 5-3 home win over Wolves, which saw six goals scored in the first half alone last time out. The Bees ended a run of three games without a win after taking only one point against Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham. <b>Prediction: Man United 2 Brentford 2</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/anthony-gordon-has-penalty-saved-as-newcastle-united-held-by-his-former-club-everton/" target="_blank">Newcastle's draw at Everton</a> – when Anthony Gordon missed a penalty against his former club – means seventh-place Magpies are without a win in three games but could welcome back strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak after injuries at St James' Park. Brighton are one spot ahead of Newcastle thanks to their comeback win over Spurs, which ended their four-game wait for three points. Second-half goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck earned them victory at the Amex. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 2 Brighton 0</b> Southampton lie second from bottom in the table, having taken just a single point and were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/kovacic-double-helps-man-city-edge-out-fulham-as-arsenal-beat-southampton-at-emirates/" target="_blank">beaten 3-1 at Arsenal</a> in the last game despite taking the lead at the Emirates Stadium through Cameron Archer. Leicester secured their first win of the season when Facundo Buonanotte's goal earned them a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in front of a jubilant King Power Stadium. The Foxes are three points clear of the relegation zone. <b>Prediction: Southampton 0 Leicester 1</b> It has been a stop-start campaign so far for Bournemouth who have lost three out of their previous four matches but do have a couple of wins under their belt, which means they are 13th in the table. Unbeaten Arsenal are third top, level with second-placed Manchester City and one point shy of table-topping Liverpool. The Gunners have won five and drawn two of their seven games. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2</b> Rock-bottom Wolves have managed just a single point so far and are one of four sides who have yet to record their first victory of the season. Manager Gary O'Neil called their 5-3 loss at Brentford “the worst game I've been involved in as a coach”. A double from midfielder Mateo Kovacic earned Man City – one of only two teams still undefeated this season – a 3-2 win over Fulham before the break and the champions will be looking for a more comfortable three points at Molineux. <b>Prediction: Wolves 1 Man City 4</b> Liverpool lead the way at the top after a Diogo Jota goal earned them a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/06/crystal-palace-v-liverpool-player-ratings-van-dijk-8-gakpo-7-mateta-7-nketiah-5/" target="_blank">1-0 win at Crystal Palace</a> – their sixth victory in seven games as manager Arne Slot maintained his fine start as Reds coach. Chelsea have lost in the league just once – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/18/kovacic-hits-late-strike-to-seal-man-citys-win-against-his-old-club-chelsea/" target="_blank">against Manchester City</a> on the opening weekend – but were held to a frustrating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/06/chelseas-winning-run-ended-by-10-man-nottingham-forest-in-stamford-bridge-stalemate/" target="_blank">1-1 draw at home by Nottingham Forest</a> in their previous outing. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 2</b> Forest have stalled after a flying start to the season and while they are 10th in the table, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won once in five games – albeit with only one defeat in that spell as well. Palace are still waiting for their season to lift off with the Eagles awaiting their first win after three draws and four losses so far – the last of which was a home defeat to Liverpool. <b>Prediction: Forest 1 Palace 1</b>