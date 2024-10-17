Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, right, celebrates scoring their first goal in the 3-2 Premier League win against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2024. PA

Sport

Football

Premier League predictions: Man City smash Wolves and go top of table, Liverpool and Chelsea all square

We pick out the winners and losers from this weekend's English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

October 17, 2024

