Noni Madueke of Chelsea scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on October 06, 2024. EPA

Sport

Football

Chelsea's winning run ended by 10-man Nottingham Forest in Stamford Bridge stalemate

Noni Madueke rescues point for Enzo Maresca's side against battling Midlanders

Press Association

October 06, 2024

