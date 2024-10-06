Crystal Palace v Liverpool player ratings: Van Dijk 8, Gakpo 7; Mateta 7, Nketiah 5

An early Diogo Jota strike ensured that Liverpool go into the international break top of the Premier League <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/diogo-jotas-strike-against-crystal-palace-keeps-liverpool-top-of-premier-league/" target="_blank">after they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park </a>on Saturday. The Portuguese forward's ninth-minute goal was enough to ensure Arne Slot's side kept their noses in front of defending champions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/05/kovacic-double-helps-man-city-edge-out-fulham-as-arsenal-beat-southampton-at-emirates/" target="_blank">Manchester City, who beat Fulham 3-2 at home.</a> Liverpool are on 18 points, with City on 17. But the victory came at a price as the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker hobbled off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury late in the game. That meant an unexpected outing for Liverpool's No 3 keeper Vitezslav Jaros as his usual back-up Caomhin Kelleher had not travelled to London. The Czech stopper made a number of good saves but the injury to Alisson will be a real concern for Slot as Liverpool have a tough run of games coming up after the international break. They face Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League before a Champions League away day at RB Leipzig and then a return to London to face Arsenal. The Gunners also have 17 points after they overcame Southampton 3-1 at the Emirates thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in response to Cameron Archer's shock opener for the visitors. After the win, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk told TNT Sports:<b> </b>"It is hard to come here. The results over the years are tight and close. "I think obviously we scored a fantastic goal. We could have done better in the second half, but we knew they'd come out with a bit of pressure on the ball. It ends our run on a high before the internationals." Manager Slot said: "Really satisfied with how we started the season. It is a good start not only the results, but I liked our performance today. "There was a period of the game we conceded free-kicks and that was a difficult period. For the last 10 minutes we kept the ball very well." On the fixture list after the international break, he said:<b> </b>"The fixtures are difficult, but I have felt how difficult Wolves and Palace are away. It is good that we have won these games and it is up to us to show ourselves in the big games. "Unfortunately, Alisson will not be with us in these matches with how he walked off the pitch.” Palace boss Glasner told Palace TV: “I think we deserved more at the end. In the first half we could see how good Liverpool are, how quickly they moved the ball. “But the second-half gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season. We created chances and also we were good in defending. I think we must get a clear penalty for us. Marc [Guehi] is held with two hands, but we have to accept it."