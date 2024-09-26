Premier League predictions: Man City to sink Newcastle, Liverpool wallop Wolves

Newcastle's unbeaten start to the campaign came to an end last weekend when they fell to a deserved 3-1 defeat at Fulham, with two of the goals down to individual errors by Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Manchester City needed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/22/man-city-rescue-point-in-thriller-against-arsenal-thanks-to-last-gasp-john-stones-goal/" target="_blank">last-gasp goal from substitute John Stones</a> to avoid a home defeat against title rivals Arsenal as they dropped points for the first time this season. They suffered a hammer blow during the game, though, when key midfielder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/24/rodri-how-manchester-city-can-cope-without-injured-star/" target="_blank">Rodri picked up a serious knee injury</a> that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 1 Man City 3</b> Unbeaten Arsenal were within a couple of minutes of a first win at Manchester City since 2015 but had to settle for a 2-2 draw following Stones' injury-time goal, which leaves the Gunners fourth in the table. Leicester are still searching for their first victory after two defeats and three draws which means manager Steve Cooper's winless run in the division – including his time at previous club Nottingham Forest – extended to 18 games. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 3 Leicester 0</b> Brentford are looking to avoid a fourth defeat in five games after a tough fixture schedule that has seen them take on and lose at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/26/liverpool-v-brentford-ratings-diaz-8-salah-8-flekken-7-mbeumo-5/" target="_blank">Liverpool (2-0)</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/14/premier-league-haaland-sends-manchester-city-clear-at-top-as-forest-stun-liverpool/" target="_blank">Manchester City (2-1)</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/premier-league-liverpool-go-top-spurs-and-aston-villa-seal-comeback-wins/" target="_blank">Tottenham (3-1)</a>. West Ham will be aiming for a vast improvement on their woeful 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea last weekend meaning manager Julen Lopetegui has won just once in his first five league games in charge. <b>Prediction: Brentford 3 West Ham 1</b> A Nicolas Jackson double helped <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/nicolas-jackson-hits-double-as-chelsea-thrash-woeful-west-ham/" target="_blank">Chelsea brush aside West Ham</a> meaning the Senegalese striker now has four goals in five games. The Blues are up to fifth in the table having taken 10 points from a possible 12. Brighton remain undefeated, albeit having followed up their opening two wins with three draws in a row to leave them seventh. Manager Fabian Hurzeler was shown a red card in last week's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest and won't be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 2 Brighton 1</b> Everton finally managed to get a point in the bag after drawing with Leicester, ending a run of four consecutive defeats. There was also light at the end of tunnel off the pitch midweek when The Friedkin Group agreed a deal to take over the troubled club. Palace are still awaiting their first win after two defeats followed by three draws, including last week's goalless stalemate with Manchester United, that leaves them 16th in the table, three places above Everton. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Palace 1</b> Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and manager Nuno Espirito Santo were sent off late on in last week's entertaining 2-2 draw at Brighton that maintained the club's unbeaten start. Fulham ran out convincing 3-1 winners over Newcastle – thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson – which lifted them into the top half of the table. <b>Prediction: Forest 2 Fulham 2</b> Wolves' 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa leaves Gary O'Neil's side bottom of the table having taken just one point from a possible 15. Including last season, they have just one win across their past 15 league matches – including 11 defeats Liverpool were temporarily top of the table last weekend after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/21/premier-league-liverpool-go-top-spurs-and-aston-villa-seal-comeback-wins/" target="_blank">easing past Bournemouth</a> at Anfield – with Luis Diaz scoring twice and Darwen Nunez curling home a beauty – but dropped down to second 24 hours later when Manchester City earned a point against Arsenal. <b>Prediction: Wolves 1 Liverpool 4</b> Ipswich have followed up their opening two defeats – against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/mohamed-salah-breaks-record-as-liverpool-begin-arne-slot-era-with-win-at-ipswich/" target="_blank">Liverpool </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/24/haaland-hat-trick-as-man-city-thump-premier-league-new-boys-ipswich/" target="_blank">Manchester City </a>– with three draws in a row but are still awaiting their first top-flight win since 2002 and sit just outside the relegation zone. Villa recovered from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 with Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and substitute Jhon Duran – with his fourth of the season – on target. Unai Emery's side are third in the table with their only loss coming against Arsenal. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 Villa 2</b> United failed to build on their impressive win away to Southampton as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace last week leaving Erik ten Hag's side 11th in the table. Spurs ended a run of two consecutive defeats by beating Brentford 3-1, which saw Dominic Solanke score his first goal for the club with Brennan Johnson and James Maddison grabbing the others. <b>Prediction: Man United 2 Spurs 2</b> Bournemouth are looking to end a run of two defeats on the spin – against Liverpool and Chelsea – that leaves them 13th in the table. Third-bottom Southampton are one of six teams yet to win a game this season with the Saints having registered just a single point that came in last week's draw at home to Ipswich. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Southampton 0</b>