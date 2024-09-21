Luis Diaz, right, celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring his and Liverpool 's second goal in their Premier League win over Bournemouth at Anfield. Getty Images
Sport

Football

Premier League: Liverpool go top, Spurs and Aston Villa seal comeback wins

Arne Slot's team secure 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield to leapfrog Manchester City and Arsenal who play on Sunday

The National

September 21, 2024

