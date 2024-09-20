Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Champions League match against Inter. EPA
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Champions League match against Inter. EPA

Sport

Football

Pep Guardiola sympathises with players as schedule concerns mount

Manchester City manager says players will have to take the lead in pushing for favourable fixtures

The National

September 20, 2024

