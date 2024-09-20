Pep Guardiola sympathises with players as schedule concerns mount

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> manager Pep Guardiola said that the push for a more favourable match schedule must come from the players after midfielder Rodri said the increased workload is pushing players <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/17/manchester-city-star-rodri-says-players-close-to-going-on-strike-over-fixture-congestion/" target="_blank">close to breaking point</a>. Guardiola's side clash with Arsenal on Sunday amid a difficult stretch of seven games in three weeks for the reigning Premier League champions. "Many, many voices are talking about it," Guardiola said. "If something is going to change, it must come from the players. The business can be without managers, without sporting directors, without media, without owners, but without the players - cannot be played. "It is not just Rodri (speaking out), it is many, many players, and not just in this country, but around the world people are starting to talk, so we will see." Guardiola did not confirm whether Kevin de Bruyne will play on Sunday after the team captain limped off at halftime of their 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. "He feels a bit better today. Tomorrow we're training and we'll see. He could be (involved)," the manager said. However, Guardiola admits City will have an advantage when they face Arsenal on an extra day's rest. Guardiola's side played at home in their Champions League draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday, while Arsenal had to wait until Thursday to travel to Italy for their goalless stalemate against Atalanta. Guardiola believes the additional 24 hours of recovery could play a role in deciding the first meeting this term between the clubs that have finished first and second for the last two seasons. A victory at the Etihad Stadium would be a significant boost to City's hopes of an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League title. "It is an advantage but I am going to make a list in the last six years of how many times we faced a tough team with an extra day of rest. It is a very long list," he said. Fueled by Erling Haaland's nine goals, City have already established themselves as the team to beat this season. The champions, who boast a 100 percent record after four league games, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/14/premier-league-haaland-sends-manchester-city-clear-at-top-as-forest-stun-liverpool/" target="_blank">sit two points ahead </a>of Arsenal, who have won three and drawn one. "The set pieces are not easy because they are taller than us. They defend the space, they are incredible with the runners," he said. "It is always two against one with Gabriel (Magalhaes) and (William) Saliba focused on Erling. That is why it is difficult to play them. I have to read well the way we have to do it."