Liverpool boss Arne Slot not worried about workload pressure despite Alisson hamstring injury

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank">Liverpool </a>coach Arne Slot refused to blame the fixture list for goalkeeper Alisson Becker's potential absence this weekend. The Brazil international has a hamstring issue which he felt before Tuesday's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/uefa-champions-league-endrick-and-kane-set-records-liverpool-win-at-ac-milan/" target="_blank">3-1 Champions League victory </a>over AC Milan, and then aggravated it during the game. Caoimhin Kelleher, who played the majority of pre-season for Liverpool with Alisson busy at the Copa America, is expected to replace the Brazilian. Alisson has conceded just two goals in five games in all competitions this season, with Liverpool enjoying a good start under new manager Slot. Alisson, who has played every match for club and country this season after featuring at the Copa America in the summer, earlier spoke about his concerns surrounding the increased workload players are facing with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/17/carlo-ancelotti-critical-of-expanded-champions-league-as-real-madrid-begin-title-defence/" target="_blank">expansion of major competitions</a> like the Champions League. Ahead of the visit of Bournemouth, Liverpool's third match of seven in 22 days, Slot said he did not believe the demands of the campaign were out of the ordinary. "In Holland we also have Eredivisie, so [Dutch teams] also play games at the weekend and also Champions League and Europa League, so we also play in the week," he said. "There is only one difference and that is the upcoming week when we play the League Cup. So until now I've not seen anything I wasn't used to at my former club. "The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank">Premier League</a> has four extra games compared to the Eredivisie and also the League Cup, that's the main difference. But from the start until now I think we have played as many games as my former club and that's not an issue for me. "But the main difference between the Premier League and every other league in Europe – and you all know – is we have to play during Christmas and new year. In those moments that is the biggest difference between this league and all the other leagues. "AC Milan had to play the weekend, they have to play Tuesday and they will also play the weekend. "But the strength of the league, the quality of the league, the quality of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth that is much higher than if you play an Eredivisie team that doesn't play for the top-six positions. That is where it makes a difference." Liverpool are fourth in the league table after four games, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points, and dominated AC Milan in their win at San Siro in their return to the Champions League after a year's absence from Europe's top competition.