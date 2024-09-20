Monaco's George Ilenikhena celebrates with the player of the match trophy and teammates after the match against Barcelona. Reuters
Monaco's George Ilenikhena celebrates with the player of the match trophy and teammates after the match against Barcelona. Reuters

Sport

Uefa Champions League: Barcelona undone by Monaco as Raya heroics salvage point for Arsenal

Garcia shown red card as Barca lose 2-1 while German champions Bayer Leverkusen thrash Feyenoord

The National

September 20, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal