Nicolas Jackson scores his and Chelsea's second goal in their 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on September 29, 2024. PA

Sport

Football

Nicolas Jackson hits double as Chelsea thrash woeful West Ham

Blues striker also sets up goal for Cole Palmer in 3-0 demolition at London Stadium as Hammers fall to third home defeat in row

Gareth Cox

September 21, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal