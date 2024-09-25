Raphael Varane: Former Real Madrid and France defender announces retirement from football

Raphael Varane, the former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> and World Cup-winning France defender, has announced his retirement from football weeks after suffering a serious knee injury on his debut for Italian club Como. Varane, 31, joined Como this summer after three injury-disrupted years at Premier League side <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a>. He made his debut for the newly-promoted Serie A side in a Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria on August 11 and sustained the injury in the first half. The severity and length of the injury led Como to exclude Varane from their Serie A squad list. "They say all good things must come to an end," Varane wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account. "In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love." Varane came through the youth academy of hometown club Lens and after one season in the first team, he moved to Real Madrid as an 18-year-old in 2011 for €11 million. It proved an inspired signing as Varane developed into one of the best defenders in the world, winning three La Liga titles, four Uefa Champions League trophies, four Fifa Club World Cups, and one Copa del Rey over a 10-year career. Varane moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for a transfer fee of €40m, although much of his time at Old Trafford was disrupted by injury setbacks. He did end his United career on a high, though, by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/05/26/man-city-v-man-united-fa-cup-final-ratings-foden-7-de-bruyne-5-mainoo-9-garnacho-8/" target="_blank">winning the FA Cup last season</a>. He also won the League Cup in 2023. "I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley," Varane continued in his statement. "I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my teammates and the supporters of every team I have played for. From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey. The game at the highest level is a thrilling experience. It tests every level of your body and your mind. The emotions we experience you cannot find anywhere else. As athletes, we are never satisfied, never accepting of success. It is our nature and what fuels us. "I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud." Varane was also a star for the France national team. He made his debut for Les Bleus in March 2013 in a World Cup qualifying win over Georgia and went on to make 93 international appearances. The crowning moment came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Varane was a regular in the side that won the tournament. He was also a starter four years later when France <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/12/18/world-cup-argentina-the-new-champions-after-penalty-shootout-win-against-france/" target="_blank">reached the final in Qatar</a>. In total, Varane made 573 appearances for clubs and country during a 14-year career. In his statement, he revealed that he would be remaining at Como in a non-playing capacity. "And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon," he added. "For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff… from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee. Thank you, football."