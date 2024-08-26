Alisson Becker 7/10
LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Excellent distribution as ever. Got down well to save from Lewis-Potter. Great reflex save from Collins’ header. EPA

Liverpool v Brentford ratings: Diaz 8, Salah 8; Flekken 7, Mbeumo 5

Salah and Diaz make it perfect start for new manager Slot as they seal 2-0 win against Brentford at Anfield

Stuart James
26 August, 2024

