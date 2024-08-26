Liverpool v Brentford ratings: Diaz 8, Salah 8; Flekken 7, Mbeumo 5

(On for Janelt, 73’) 5/10: Almost gave the ball away in a very dangerous position when he was caught napping on the ball. Some clever play at the edge of the Liverpool area; Kevin Schade (on for WissaShow more
Alisson Becker 7/10
LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Excellent distribution as ever. Got down well to save from Lewis-Potter. Great reflex save from Collins’ header. EPA
Andrew Robertson 6/10
Raided forward well. Good burst but could have done better when set up by Diaz. Another decent chance in the second half. EPA
Virgil van Dijk 6/10
Generally comfortable but not vintage from the Dutch Goliath. Lovely long diagonal pass to Salah. Caught out of position before one Mbeumo shot. Getty Images
Ibrahima Konate 8/10
Immense in attack and defence. Vital headed clearance to deny Ajer a clear chance. Good downward header forced a save from the keeper. Getty Images
Trent Alexander-Arnold 7/10
For all the criticism of his defensive work, made a few important interceptions. Some trademark eye-of-the-needle passes. Went close with a dipping free-kick, had a good run and shot that was deflecteShow more
Alexis Mac Allister 6/10
Good diagonal pass to pick out Alexander-Arnold who teed up Jota. Did the nuts-and-bolts jobs well. PA
Ryan Gravenberch 7/10
Impressive performance. Moved the ball intelligently and kept the midfield ticking whilst making some good tackles. AP
Luis Diaz 8/10
Superb display. Great pace and lovely finish for Liverpool’s first. Brilliant ball to set up a Robertson chance. Energetic in the high press. Such quick feet. Stinging shot drew a brilliant save from Show more
Dominik Szoboszlai 7/10
Impressive in his link-up play. Probing passes between the full-backs and centre-backs. Great perseverance in build-up to Salah’s goal. Getty Images
Mohamed Salah 8/10
A constant threat. His tenacity contributed in the build-up to Diaz’s opening goal. Involved in an intricate passage of passing that almost led to a goal of the season contender. Beautiful dinked finiShow more
Diogo Jota 7/10
Electric break and superb reverse pass to set Diaz free for his opener. Fortunate to get away with an elbow on Collins. Excellent all-round contribution. AP
Conor Bradley 6/10
SUBS: (On for Alexander-Arnold, 72’): Lively cameo. Getty Images
Cody Gakpo 6/10
(On for Diaz, 72’): Fantastic change of feet to make room for a stinging shot that was deflected on to the crossbar. Had another effort cleared off the line. Reuters
Darwin Nunez 5/10
(On for Jota, 72’) 5/10: One half-chance from a Salah cross. Caught offside for a clever Elliott cross. PA
Harvey Elliott 6/10
(On for Salah, 83’) 6/10: Lovely curling ball into box for Nunez. Getty Images
Wataru Endo N/A
(On for Gravenberch, 91’): N/A. EPA
Mark Flekken 7/10
BRENTFORD RATINGS: Busy shift. No chance for Diaz’s opener. Good sharp clearance with his feet from Jota. Great work to save a close-range Robertson header, excellent stop from Konate and a fantastic Show more
Kristoffer Ajer 6/10
Showed good awareness to nick the ball off Salah in the area. Carried the ball forward well. Very decent feet for a big fella – he’s 6ft 6ins and playing at full-back, you know! PA
Ethan Pinnock 6/10
Some timely clearances, including on late on from Gakpo. EPA
Nathan Collins 7/10
Took no chances when heading an in-swinging Alexander-Arnold corner behind to safety. Got his body in the way of a shot from the same player to deflect it behind for a corner. Powerful header forced aShow more
Mads Roerslev 5/10
Wild shot from distance. Some decent defensive work when his side had their backs to the wall. AP
Mathias Jensen 6/10
Sent a wild swing way off target with a difficult volleyed chance. Clumsy tackle on Robertson earned him a yellow. Good run and pass to create chance for Mbeumo. Great curling cross to create chance fShow more
Vitaly Janelt 5/10
Lovely long pass to set Wissa free on the left wing. Asleep when Liverpool broke for their opener. Great looping pass to Mbeumo. AFP
Christian Norgaard 6/10
Bundled Diaz over to concede free-kick in a dangerous position. Should have done better when he headed an Mbeumo free-kick wide of the goal. Some important defensive interventions. EPA
Yoane Wissa 6/10
His lively running caused Liverpool some problems. Great work to win the ball in his own box from a Liverpool corner before bursting forwards. Great pass to set Mbeumo free. Reuters
Keane Lewis-Potter 7/10
Did well to dispossess a charging Salah. Showed some lovely deft touches. Great strike forced a good save from Alisson. Getty Images
Bryan Mbeumo 5/10
Showed why Brentford are missing Ivan Toney. Gave the ball away far too often when his side needed him to retain possession. Excellent free-kick into a dangerous area. AFP
Fabio Carvalho 5/10
SUBS: (On for Jensen, 66’) 5/10: Given a warm reception by the Anfield crowd. EPA
Mikkel Damsgaard 5/10
(On for Lewis-Potter, 66’) 5/10: Picked Mac Allister’s pocket before playing good ball to Mbeumo. EPA
Frank Onyeka 5/10
(On for Janelt, 73’) 5/10: Almost gave the ball away in a very dangerous position when he was caught napping on the ball. Some clever play at the edge of the Liverpool area; Kevin Schade (on for WissaShow more
