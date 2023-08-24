Saudi Pro League live: Mahrez's Al Ahli and Benzema's Al Ittihad aim for third wins

LIVE UPDATES KEY INFO TEAMS STARS STADIUMS 23/24 PREVIEW

Live Updates Loading ...

Saudi Pro League 23/24 key information The 2023/24 Saudi Pro League promises to be one of the most intriguing in the kingdom’s history, with Saudi Arabian clubs experiencing an unprecedented level of player recruitment. Here’s all you need to know about the league, which now features the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Steven Gerrard. What is the Saudi Pro League? Established in 1976, the Saudi Pro League represents the top tier of Saudi Arabian football. Roshn, a real estate division of the Public Investment Fund, has been the league’s title sponsor since last year. Which teams have had the most success? Al Hilal are record 18-time winners, while current champions Al Ittihad sit second alongside Al Nassr, with nine each. Al Shabab, another Riyadh club, have six titles, Al Ahli three, Al Ettifaq two and Al Fateh one. Why will the 2023/24 season be so different? The kingdom has invested significantly in its top league this summer. This has been marked by an unprecedented spend on player recruitment, with the likes of Benzema, Kante, Firmino, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic following Ronaldo, who signed for Nassr last December, to Saudi. Last month, the kingdom announced the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project. Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the initiative aims to encourage private investment in the sports sector. Aligned with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, it will have a particular focus on football. One of the project’s primary objectives is to position the Saudi Pro League as one of the top 10 football leagues in the world. As part of the privatisation objective, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired a 75 per cent stake in Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli – the league’s four lead clubs. The remaining 25 per cent will be controlled by a non-profit organisation. The Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project will seek to increase the league’s annual revenue from 450 million Saudi riyals ($120 million) to more than 1.8 billion riyals. The kingdom has also targeted raising the Pro League’s market value from 3 billion riyals to more than 8 billion riyals by 2030. When does the new season start and finish? August 11 through until next May. The league will break from December 30-February 15 to accommodate the rescheduled 2023 Asian Cup, in Qatar. How many teams will contest the 2023/24 season? The league has been expanded from 16 teams last season to 18 now and comprises the top 14 clubs (two, Al Batin and Al Adalah, were relegated) from the 2022/23 campaign and four promoted from the second tier (Ahli, Al Hazem, Al Okhdood and Al Riyadh). The teams will play each other twice, in a home and away format, meaning each club have 34 league matches to contest. When are matches played? The majority of matches will fall between Thursday and Saturday. However, the opening matchday includes games on Sunday and Monday, while Matchday 4 takes place across Monday August 28 and Tuesday August 29. Also, Matchday 6 will run through until Sunday September 17. How much are match tickets? Prices can range from SAR10 to SAR100 ($2.70-$27) for general access and from SAR100 to SAR1,000 for VIP. What are attendances like? The Saudi Pro League is among the best attended in Asia, with official figures stating attendances had increased by 150 per cent in the past year alone. The total number cited was 2,249,161 – a record. Champions Ittihad averaged 40,400 for their home matches, which can climb to almost 60,000 for high-profile games. Capacities are said to range from 5,000 (Damac Club Stadium) to 62,500 (Hilal’s King Fadh International Stadium). How many foreign players are each team allowed? Last season, the league permitted teams to register eight foreign players, up by one from the previous campaign. That remains the same for this season.

Team-by-team guide for the Saudi Pro League 2023/24 season (Note: All managers are accurate as of August 1) Abha Location: Abha Stadium: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz Star player: Grzegorz Krychowiak Abha, situated in the southwest of the kingdom, have spent the past five seasons in the top-flight but have never won a major trophy. Manager Michniewicz took charge of Poland at last year’s World Cup – they were managed last campaign by former UAE assistant coach Roel Coumans – while former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak has signed following a loan spell at Al Shabab last season. Al Ahli Location: Jeddah Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City Manager: Matthias Jaissle Star player: Riyad Mahrez Considered one the league’s “big four”, Ahli spent last season outside the top tier for the first time in their history, but bounced straight back by winning the first division title. Backed by PIF, the three-time Saudi champions have signed Manchester City's treble-winning winger Mahrez, Brazil international Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Newcastle wideman Allan Saint-Maximin, and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea. Jaissle arrives as manager after two years at RB Salzburg. Al Ettifaq Location: Dammam Stadium: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium Manager: Steven Gerrard Star player: Robin Quaison Ettifaq’s two league titles thus far came back in the 1980s, when they became the first team from Dammam on the east coast to secure the championship. After finishing seventh last season, they appointed Gerrard as manager, with a high-profile move for former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson close to completion. Al Fateh Location: Al Hasa Stadium: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium Manager: Slaven Bilic Star player: Cristian Tello Now under the guidance of new appointment Slaven Bilic, the former Croatia, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion manager, Fateh are looking to improve on their impressive sixth-placed finish last season. Bilic knows the league a little having coached Ittihad for five months between 2018/19. Spain’s Tello, the former Barcelona, Porto and Real Betis winger, joined in January. Al Fayha Location: Al Majmaah Stadium: Al Majmaah Sports City Manager: Vuk Rasovic Star player: Vladimir Stojkovic Fayha surprised many by winning the Saudi title in 2017, and again last year when they defeat powerhouses Al Hilal to land the kingdom’s premier cup competition, the King’s Cup. Well-travelled goalkeeper Stojkovic has represented the likes of Red Star Belgrade, Sporting, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest, not to mention Serbia 84 times. Fayha finished 11th last season. Al Hazem Location: Ar Rass Stadium: Al Hazem Club Stadium Manager: Felipe Gouveia Star player: Aymen Dahmen The second of the league’s newly promoted sides, Hazem were pipped to the first division crown last season by Ahli. Situated in Ar Rass in the heart of the kingdom about 350 kilometres from Riyadh, the club has never won a major trophy. Portuguese manager Gouveia has led a nomadic coaching career in his homeland, beginning at Boavista. Al Hilal Location: Riyadh Stadium: King Fahd International Stadium Manager: Jorge Jesus Star player: Neymar One of Asia’s most successful clubs, Hilal have won a joint-record four Asian Champions League crowns (they were beaten finalists last season, while also finishing runners-up to Real Madrid in the Fifa Club World Cup), while they have an unprecedented 18 top-flight Saudi titles. Former Benfica manager Jesus was recently installed for this second stint with the capital club, while they have signed Neves from Wolves, Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. Hilal then smashed the league transfer rcoord to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and added more firepower with Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham. Full guide to Al Hilal Al Ittihad Location: Jeddah Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo Star player: Karim Benzema The champions, another of the “big four”, saw off the challenge of Ronaldo’s Nassr last season to capture a first top-flight title in nine years. Nuno Espirito-Santo guided the club to the trophy in his debut season, and first job since an ill-fated spell at Tottenham Hotspur. Founded in 1927, they are Saudi’s oldest club. Investing significantly this summer, Ittihad have Benzema, Kante, Portuguese winger Jota and have recently added Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. The squad already boasts former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi, and former UAE Pro League players in Igor Coronado and Romarinho. Al Khaleej Location: Saihat Stadium: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam) Manager: Pedro Emanuel Star player: Fabio Martins Managed by former Al Ain head coach Emanuel, Khaleej just about avoided relegation last season by finishing three points clear of the drop. Emanuel was already familiar with the league having managed Al Taawoun and heavyweights Al Nassr. Winger Fabio Martins represented UAE side Al Wahda before joining last December, while defender Lisandro Lopez had plied his trade at the likes of Benfica and Inter Milan. Al Nassr Location: Riyadh Stadium: Mrsool Park Manager: Luis Castro Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo The nine-time champions made worldwide headlines when they signed Ronaldo last December. The Portuguese forward could not prevent his new side from finishing runner-up to Ittihad, though, despite his 14 goals in 16 matches. Helped by the PIF investment, Nassr have appointed as manager Castro, while also adding Croatian international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Lens captain Seko Fofana, Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, and Porto winger Otavio. Other recognisable names in the squad include former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina and ex-Benfica forward Anderson Talisca. Full guide to Al Nassr Al Okhdood Location: Najran Stadium: Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium Manager: Jorge Mendonca Star player: Solomon Kvirkvelia Finishing third in the first division last season, level on points with second-placed Hazem, Okhdood will compete in the top tier for the first time in their history. Unsurprisingly, they have never won a major trophy. Based right on the southern border, Okhdood are managed by Mendonca, perhaps known for his short stint as Reading assistant coach from 2018. Georgia international defender Kvirkvelia recently joined the club. Al Raed Location: Buraidah Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium Manager: Igor Jovicevic Star player: Amir Sayoud Fresh off last season’s 10th-placed finish, Raed are considered one of the division’s more modest clubs. Yet to taste major success in terms of silverware, they are managed by former Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Jovicevic. Algerian attacking midfielder Sayoud is tasked with providing much of the team’s creative thrust, while Brazilian defender Pablo Santos has played for the likes of Braga and Ruben Kazan. Al Riyadh Location: Riyadh Stadium: Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium Manager: Yannick Ferrera Star player: Knowledge Musona The final of the promoted teams following last season’s fourth-placed finish in the first division, Riyadh are contesting the Saudi top-flight for the first time in almost two decades. To herald their return to the big time, the club appointed as manager Ferrara, the experienced Belgian who previously coached Fateh between 2019 and 2022. Riyadh have actually finished runner-up in the top-fight, way back in 1994. Zimbabwe international forward Musona has recently joined, as has former Uruguay national team goalkeeper Martin Campana. Al Shabab Location: Riyadh Stadium: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium Manager: Marcel Keizer Star player: Ever Banega The six-time Saudi champions may feel slightly aggrieved that they don’t quite have the PIF backing of the country’s lead quartet, but they are expected to augment their squad before the big kick off. Among positions that need filling is the manager, after Vicente Moreno left in June after one campaign in charge. Last season, he guided Shabab to fourth. Former Valencia and Argentina midfielder Banega pulls the team’s strings, with Colombia international Gustavo Cuellar joining him in midfield following his recent move from Hilal. Kim Seung-gyu, South Korea’s No 1 at last year’s World Cup, is another key contributor to the side. Season preview: Al Shabab Al Taawoun Location: Buraidah Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium Manager: Pericles Chamusca Star player: Alvaro Medran Few managers in the Saudi top-flight have as many clubs on their CV as Chamusca: Taawoun represent his 30th managerial job. Last season, the Buraidah side finished a very respectable fifth, only one point off Shabab and four back of Hilal. Taawoun’s one major trophy remains the 2019 King’s Cup – they defeated Ittihad in the final – while Spanish midfielder Medran counts Real Madrid among his former clubs. Al Tai Location: Hail Stadium: Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Stadium Manager: Kresimir Rezic Star player: Guy Mbenza Situated in Hail to the north of the kingdom, Tai finished last season at the top of the second half of the table, in ninth. They recently installed as manager Rezic, the Croat who spent the past couple of campaigns in charge of Damac. Yet to win a major trophy, Tai are spearheaded by Congolese forward Mbenza, who scored 10 goals in the league last time out. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau midfielder Alfa Semedo has previously spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest and Reading. Al Wehda Location: Makkah Stadium: King Abdulaziz Stadium Manager: Giorgos Donis Star name: Anselmo Having just about avoided relegation last season – they finished 13th, four points off the drop – Wehda moved quickly to replace Jose Luis Serra with Donis. The former Greece international, who managed Hilal and also in the UAE with Sharjah, will hope his second stint lasts longer than his first: he left the club in May 2021 after two months in charge. Wehda are two-time King’s Cup winners, albeit the last of which arrived in 1966, but boast players with World Cup experience in Costa Rica defender Oscar Duarte and Moroccan duo Faycal Fajr and Munir Mohamedi. Brazilian defensive midfielder Anselmo has long been a vital cog in the side. Damac Location: Khamis Mushait Stadium: Damac Club Stadium Manager: Cosmin Contra Star name: Farouk Chafai Eighth in the standings last season, Damac are tucked away down in the southwest close to Abha. Yet to land any major silverware, the club played in the second tier as recently as 2019, but are now under the guidance of Contra. The wily Romanian, who as a player represented AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and West Brom, has played for and managed his country, with his coaching career including Getafe, Dinamo Bucharest and Ittihad. Chafai, a former Algeria international, has been a mainstay of the defence since joining three years ago.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Teams: Al Ahli, Al Ittihad Capacity: 62,242 Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP