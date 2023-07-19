Manchester United's Alex Telles to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Manchester United defender Alex Telles looks set to join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Brazilian left-back, 30, is understood to have agreed to a deal with the Riyadh club, with the transfer fee reported to be £4 million ($4.5m). Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano was the first to report the news.

Telles, who helped Sevilla win the Uefa Europa League while on loan to the La Liga side last season, looks set to team up with Ronaldo, who signed in December.

Nassr have already added to their squad this summer, acquiring Croatian international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Lens captain Seko Fofana. Considered one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1, Fofana was confirmed as Nassr’s latest recruit on Tuesday.

Nine-time Saudi champions, last season Nassr finished runners-up in the league to Al Ittihad.

In signing for Nassr, Telles ends an almost three-year stay at United having joined the Premier League club from Porto in October 2020. He made 50 appearances for the Old Trafford side, while he also has 12 caps for Brazil.

So far this summer, the Saudi Pro League has attracted a plethora of high-profile players to the kingdom, including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at Ittihad, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly at Al Hilal, and Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy at Al Ahli.

Top Saudi Pro League signings