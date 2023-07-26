Liverpool's Jordan Henderson joins Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson has completed his move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq, joining former teammate Steven Gerrard at the club.

On Wednesday it was announced that Henderson, 33, was the Saudi Pro League side’s latest addition, having signed a three-year deal.

Henderson ended a 12-year stay at Anfield, where he was captain since 2015, with the transfer fee understood to be £12 million ($15.5 million).

He had one year remaining on his existing contract. He has met his new squad at their pre-season training base in Croatia.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Henderson bade an emotional farewell to the club and its fans.

"I am not sure I have any words to sum up how I am feeling right now," he said. "I am in the dressing room for the last time and as you can imagine it is very emotional.

"I need to somehow explain what these last 12 years have felt for me and my family.

"I can still remember that night in June 2011 clearly. I was excited and then nervous as the move from Sunderland became reality.

"It was hard leaving there, I have to be honest. My home town, my club, but when Liverpool comes calling you don't say no.

"Driving through those old Melwood gates, meeting Damien [Comolli], the spinning feeling in my stomach, meeting Sir Kenny, it feels like yesterday.

"Looking back at that footage, I am just a kid. Who would have ever imagined looking back at that night how the next 12 years would go.

"I can't lie. There have been really hard times but when I look back at my career at Liverpool, it will always be the good times that I remember.

"Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. From the day the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

"The biggest honours at Liverpool weren't personal ones, they were collective.

"All of us, all of you, together. Starting in Madrid with number six, the most perfect night and probably my favourite night. It was impossible not to be emotional.

"But when we came home, there are no words for that experience. You were everywhere, in the trees, on roofs, in cars, up lamp posts and even up scaffolding.

"Thank you for giving us that welcome, and not just once. To do it again, even after we lost the final last year, was incredible. The best in the world, there can be no doubt.

"Then bringing number 19 home. We knew as players what ending that wait meant to you. We knew how important it was to make Liverpool champions again.

"And that leads me on to Anfield. The most special place in the world to play football.

"I am sad I won't have the chance to play at the bigger Anfield but I know what impact it will have on the opponents. I guess the thing I want to say most of all to you, is just simply, thank you.

"Thank you for allowing me to be part of your club. Thank you for your support, through good times and bad. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made and will continue to make.

"Just know that I will always be a red until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You will never walk alone."

This month, Ettifaq appointed Gerrard, Henderson's predecessor as Liverpool captain, as manager as they try to improve on last season’s seventh-placed finish.

The Dammam-based club are two-time Saudi champions, although their most recent title was 1987.

The club are also expected to also announce the signing of former Lyon and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, who is a free agent after spending last season with the French side, and former Celtic defender Jack Hendry from Club Brugge.

Henderson, a regular England international who still targets a place at next summer's Euro 2024, enjoyed significant success at Liverpool, winning seven major trophies.

In the 2019/20 season, he captained the team to its first Premier League title in 30 years, a season after guiding the club to Uefa Champions League glory.

🔴 492 Appearances

⚽ 33 Goals

🎯 61 Assists

🏆 Premier League

🏆 Champions League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 x2 League Cup

🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 Super Cup

🏆 Community Shield

🏅 Liverpool fans' POTY

🏅 FWA FOTY



At Liverpool, Henderson also won the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup. Signed from Sunderland in 2011, he leaves the English club having made 492 appearances.

Ettifaq kick off the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League campaign on August 14, at home to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The Riyadh side were runners-up last season.