Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino signs for Al Ahli on three-year contract

Roberto Firmino has become the latest big-name player to join the Saudi Pro League after the former Liverpool forward signed a three-year contract with Al Ahli.

The 31-year-old Brazil international had recently become a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of June. He is the second player to arrive at Ahli from the Premier League this summer, following the signing of Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea.

Firmino's signing was confirmed by Ahli through a series of social media posts, including a video and photos of the Brazilian signing his contract, accompanied by the #WelcomeFirmino hashtag.

Liverpool also released a short statement on Firmino's move, writing on the club website: "Roberto Firmino has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli following the expiration of his Liverpool contract.

"The Brazilian forward spent eight trophy-laden years with the Reds and will take on a new challenge for the 2023-24 season. Everybody at LFC would like to thank Roberto for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future."

Firmino spent eight successful years at Liverpool after joining from German club Hoffenheim, making 362 appearances, and scoring 111 goals and providing 72 assists. Alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Firmino formed part of a fearsome attack which fired Liverpool to a Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup, and the 2019 Champions League during his time at the club.

Capped 55 times by Brazil since making his debut in 2014, Firmino has scored 17 goals for his country and won the 2019 Copa America, although was not part of their 2022 World Cup squad.

Firmino's move to Ahli continues an ambitious summer transfer window for the Saudi Pro League. Since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr in January, several high-profile players have followed including French striker Karm Benzema, midfielder N'Golo Kante, and Portuguese winger Jota, who have all joined Saudi champions Al Ittihad.

Ruben Neves' £47 million move to Al Hilal last month shattered the Saudi Pro League transfer record, and the Portugal midfielder will be teammates with Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, signed from Chelsea. Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic has linked up with Ronaldo at Nassr, while Steven Gerrard has been appointed Al Ettifaq manager, with more moves are expected over the coming weeks.

