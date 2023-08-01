Saudi Pro League 23/24 complete guide: Teams, stars, fixtures

The 2023/24 Saudi Pro League promises to be one of the most intriguing in the kingdom’s history, with Saudi Arabian clubs experiencing an unprecedented level of player recruitment.
Here’s all you need to know about the league, which now features the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Steven Gerrard.
What is the Saudi Pro League?
Established in 1976, the Saudi Pro League represents the top tier of Saudi Arabian football. Roshn, a real estate division of the Public Investment Fund, has been the league’s title sponsor since last year.
Which teams have had the most success?
Al Hilal are record 18-time winners, while current champions Al Ittihad sit second alongside Al Nassr, with nine each. Al Shabab, another Riyadh club, have six titles, Al Ahli three, Al Ettifaq two and Al Fateh one.
Why will the 2023/24 season be so different?
The kingdom has invested significantly in its top league this summer. This has been marked by an unprecedented spend on player recruitment, with the likes of Benzema, Kante, Firmino, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic following Ronaldo, who signed for Nassr last December, to Saudi. Last month, the kingdom announced the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project.
Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the initiative aims to encourage private investment in the sports sector. Aligned with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, it will have a particular focus on football. One of the project’s primary objectives is to position the Saudi Pro League as one of the top 10 football leagues in the world.
As part of the privatisation objective, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired a 75 per cent stake in Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli – the league’s four lead clubs. The remaining 25 per cent will be controlled by a non-profit organisation. The Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project will seek to increase the league’s annual revenue from 450 million Saudi riyals ($120 million) to more than 1.8 billion riyals. The kingdom has also targeted raising the Pro League’s market value from 3 billion riyals to more than 8 billion riyals by 2030.
When does the new season start and finish?
August 11 through until next May. The league will break from December 30-February 15 to accommodate the rescheduled 2023 Asian Cup, in Qatar.
How many teams will contest the 2023/24 season?
The league has been expanded from 16 teams last season to 18 now and comprises the top 14 clubs (two, Al Batin and Al Adalah, were relegated) from the 2022/23 campaign and four promoted from the second tier (Ahli, Al Hazem, Al Okhdood and Al Riyadh). The teams will play each other twice, in a home and away format, meaning each club have 34 league matches to contest.
When are matches played?
The majority of matches will fall between Thursday and Saturday. However, the opening matchday includes games on Sunday and Monday, while Matchday 4 takes place across Monday August 28 and Tuesday August 29. Also, Matchday 6 will run through until Sunday September 17.
How much are match tickets?
Prices can range from SAR10 to SAR100 ($2.70-$27) for general access and from SAR100 to SAR1,000 for VIP.
What are attendances like?
The Saudi Pro League is among the best attended in Asia, with official figures stating attendances had increased by 150 per cent in the past year alone. The total number cited was 2,249,161 – a record. Champions Ittihad averaged 40,400 for their home matches, which can climb to almost 60,000 for high-profile games. Capacities are said to range from 5,000 (Damac Club Stadium) to 62,500 (Hilal’s King Fadh International Stadium).
How many foreign players are each team allowed?
Last season, the league permitted teams to register eight foreign players, up by one from the previous campaign. That remains the same for this season.
Top 10 early 2023/24 Saudi Pro League fixtures to watch
Al Ahli v Al Hazem – Aug 11 (Matchday 1)
The league gets under way with the returning Al Ahli as hosts, back in the top-flight after experiencing the first relegation in their history two seasons ago. The Jeddah side, who have recently signed former Liverpool forward Firmino and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, from Chelsea, open against familiar foes: they pipped Al Hazem to the second-tier title last season. Ahli might well even by then have Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, ramping up the interest.
Al Raed v Al Ittihad – Aug 14 (Matchday 1)
The champions, fresh from a first top-flight crown in nine years, kick off their defence at Al Raed, where Benzema, Kante, Portuguese winger Jota and probably another high-profile recruit or two – Ittihad are expected to sign Brazil midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool – will be introduced amid much fanfare to the Pro League. Boasting the current Ballon d’Or holder and a 2018 World Cup winner, Ittihad will be eager to start off with a bang. Al Raed, 10th last season, are their opening opponents.
Abha v Al Hilal – Aug 14 (Matchday 1)
It feels a real new era at Al Hilal in particular, after a campaign in which they narrowly missed out on major silverware. The record 18-time Saudi champions, third in the league and runners-up in both the Fifa Club World Cup and the Asian Champions League, have Jorge Jesus back as manager and have so far signed a trio of marquee recruits: Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves, defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, and Serbia international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. They begin at Abha, 12th last season.
Al Ettifaq v Al Nassr – Aug 14 (Matchday 1)
What an introduction to the Pro League for Gerrard. The former Liverpool and England captain was appointed as Al Ettifaq manager earlier this month, and could not have been handed a much more difficult start. The Dammam side, seventh last season and with current Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in their sights, welcome the 2023/24 runners-up, with Nassr set to look considerably different by then. They have already added Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and there are more signings to come. Oh, and they’re captained by none other than Ronaldo.
Al Nassr v Al Shabab Aug 29 – (Matchday 4)
The season’s first Riyadh derby is sure to provide plenty of fireworks. It will also offer a stern challenge to new Nassr manager Luis Castro, who is tasked with going one better than last season by delivering the capital club's first top-flight title since 2019. Ronaldo, of course, will play protagonist. Fourth last season, Al Shabab are a formidable outfit themselves, highlighted by crafty midfielder Ever Banega and the astute addition of another midfielder, Gustavo Cuellar, from Al Hilal.
Al Ittihad v Al Hilal – Sep 1 (Matchday 5)
Mark the calendars for the season’s first “El Clasico”, with champions Al Ittihad entertaining a revamped Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City. Expect a packed house in Jeddah, with the trademark tifos, fireworks and an incredibly vocal backing that last season helped lift Nuno-Espirito Santo’s side to the title. On the pitch, some of the league’s leading players will battle it out not only for bragging rights but a vital three points in the championship. Can Benzema shoot the hosts to success?
Al Ittihad v Al Ahli – Oct 7 (Matchday 9)
Jeddah plays home to the first derby between its lead teams in two seasons. Al Ahli, who bounced straight back into the Pro League to again challenge their crosstown rivals on the main stage, will hope to come into match on the back on a positive result at Al Nassr, whom they play two matchdays beforehand. By then, the expectation is Firmino will have found his feet in Saudi football. Thankfully for his side, though, they have Mendy as the last line of defence against Benzema, Romarinho, Jota, Igor Coronado and Co.
Al Hilal v Al Ahli – Oct 26-28 (Matchday 11)
Rounding off a difficult run that includes games across five matchdays against the three other teams now controlled by the Public Investment Fund, Al Ahli travel to King Fahd International Stadium to take on Al Hilal. Even with Koulibaly, Neves and Milinkovic-Savic signed, the Riyadh club are expected to acquire a top new striker in preseason: Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku and Fulham’s Aleksander Mitrovic sit high on their list. Once more, Senegal international Mendy may well have to be on top form.
Al Hilal v Al Nassr – Nov 30-Dec 2 (Matchday 15)
The big Riyadh derby, always a standout on the Saudi football calendar, falls well into first half of the season, so in theory it should make for thrilling viewing as both teams will be fully stocked and most probably up to speed. Ronaldo, who scored 14 goals in 16 matches last season, has already outlined his ambition for major silverware after going so close to the title durPreview/Q&A of the season hereing his debut campaign. A sell-out King Fahd International Stadium, where his side lost 2-0 in April, should await.
Al Ittihad v Al Nassr – Dec 14-16 (Matchday 17)
Fans will have to wait until the final match day of the first half to the campaign to witness last season’s champions against its runners-up. Ittihad will once more lean on that incredible home support – they defeated Nassr 1-0 at a vociferous King Abdullah Sports City in March en route to the title – while Nassr will be out for revenge. There should be intriguing battles all over the pitch, with the game also pitting against one another former Real Madrid teammates in Benzema and Ronaldo.
(Note: All manager's are accurate as of August 1)
Abha
Location: Abha
Stadium: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium
Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Star player: Grzegorz Krychowiak
Abha, situated in the southwest of the kingdom, have spent the past five seasons in the top-flight but have never won a major trophy. Manager Michniewicz took charge of Poland at last year’s World Cup – they were managed last campaign by former UAE assistant coach Roel Coumans – while former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak has signed following a loan spell at Al Shabab last season.
Al Ahli
Location: Jeddah
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
Manager: Matthias Jaissle
Star player: Riyad Mahrez
Considered one the league’s “big four”, Ahli spent last season outside the top tier for the first time in their history, but bounced straight back by winning the first division title. Backed by PIF, the three-time Saudi champions have signed Manchester City's treble-winning winger Mahrez, Brazil international Roberto Firmino from Liverpool, Newcastle wideman Allan Saint-Maximin, and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea. Jaissle arrives as manager after two years at RB Salzburg.
Al Ettifaq
Location: Dammam
Stadium: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
Manager: Steven Gerrard
Star player: Robert Quaison
Ettifaq’s two league titles thus far came back in the 1980s, when they became the first team from Dammam on the east coast to secure the championship. After finishing seventh last season, they appointed Gerrard as manager, with a high-profile move for former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson close to completion.
Al Fateh
Location: Al Hasa
Stadium: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium
Manager: Slaven Bilic
Star player: Cristian Tello
Now under the guidance of new appointment Slaven Bilic, the former Croatia, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion manager, Fateh are looking to improve on their impressive sixth-placed finish last season. Bilic knows the league a little having coached Ittihad for five months between 2018/19. Spain’s Tello, the former Barcelona, Porto and Real Betis winger, joined in January.
Al Fayha
Location: Al Majmaah
Stadium: Al Majmaah Sports City
Manager: Vuk Rasovic
Star player: Vladimir Stojkovic
Fayha surprised many by winning the Saudi title in 2017, and again last year when they defeat powerhouses Al Hilal to land the kingdom’s premier cup competition, the King’s Cup. Well-travelled goalkeeper Stojkovic has represented the likes of Red Star Belgrade, Sporting, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest, not to mention Serbia 84 times. Fayha finished 11th last season.
Al Hazem
Location: Ar Rass
Stadium: Al Hazem Club Stadium
Manager: Felipe Gouveia
Star player: Aymen Dahmen
The second of the league’s newly promoted sides, Hazem were pipped to the first division crown last season by Ahli. Situated in Ar Rass in the heart of the kingdom about 350 kilometres from Riyadh, the club has never won a major trophy. Portuguese manager Gouveia has led a nomadic coaching career in his homeland, beginning at Boavista.
Al Hilal
Location: Riyadh
Stadium: King Fahd International Stadium
Manager: Jorge Jesus
Star player: Ruben Neves
One of Asia’s most successful clubs, Hilal have won a joint-record four Asian Champions League crowns (they were beaten finalists last season, while also finishing runners-up to Real Madrid in the Fifa Club World Cup), while they have an unprecedented 18 top-flight Saudi titles. Former Benfica manager Jesus was recently installed for this second stint with the capital club, while they have signed Neves from Wolves, Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. A move for Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic looks likely to come off, as Hilal seek to better last season’s third-placed finish.
Al Ittihad
Location: Jeddah
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo
Star player: Karim Benzema
The champions, another of the “big four”, saw off the challenge of Ronaldo’s Nassr last season to capture a first top-flight title in nine years. Nuno Espirito-Santo guided the club to the trophy in his debut season, and first job since an ill-fated spell at Tottenham Hotspur. Founded in 1927, they are Saudi’s oldest club. Investing significantly this summer, Ittihad have Benzema, Kante, Portuguese winger Jota and have recently added Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. The squad already boasts former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi, and former UAE Pro League players in Igor Coronado and Romarinho.
Al Khaleej
Location: Saihat
Stadium: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam)
Manager: Pedro Emanuel
Star player: Fabio Martins
Managed by former Al Ain head coach Emanuel, Khaleej just about avoided relegation last season by finishing three points clear of the drop. Emanuel was already familiar with the league having managed Al Taawoun and heavyweights Al Nassr. Winger Fabio Martins represented UAE side Al Wahda before joining last December, while defender Lisandro Lopez had plied his trade at the likes of Benfica and Inter Milan.
Al Nassr
Location: Riyadh
Stadium: Mrsool Park
Manager: Luis Castro
Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo
The nine-time champions made worldwide headlines when they signed Ronaldo last December. The Portuguese forward could not prevent his new side from finishing runner-up to Ittihad, though, despite his 14 goals in 16 matches. Helped by the PIF investment, Nassr have appointed as manager Castro, while also adding Croatian international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Lens captain Seko Fofana. Last champions in 2019, Nassr are confident of signing Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. Other recognisable names in the squad include former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina and ex-Benfica forward Anderson Talisca.
Al Okhdood
Location: Najran
Stadium: Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium
Manager: Jorge Mendonca
Star player: Solomon Kvirkvelia
Finishing third in the first division last season, level on points with second-placed Hazem, Okhdood will compete in the top tier for the first time in their history. Unsurprisingly, they have never won a major trophy. Based right on the southern border, Okhdood are managed by Mendonca, perhaps known for his short stint as Reading assistant coach from 2018. Georgia international defender Kvirkvelia recently joined the club.
Al Raed
Location: Buraidah
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Manager: Igor Jovicevic
Star player: Amir Sayoud
Fresh off last season’s 10th-placed finish, Raed are considered one of the division’s more modest clubs. Yet to taste major success in terms of silverware, they are managed by former Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Jovicevic. Algerian attacking midfielder Sayoud is tasked with providing much of the team’s creative thrust, while Brazilian defender Pablo Santos has played for the likes of Braga and Ruben Kazan.
Al Riyadh
Location: Riyadh
Stadium: Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium
Manager: Yannick Ferrera
Star player: Knowledge Musona
The final of the promoted teams following last season’s fourth-placed finish in the first division, Riyadh are contesting the Saudi top-flight for the first time in almost two decades. To herald their return to the big time, the club appointed as manager Ferrara, the experienced Belgian who previously coached Fateh between 2019 and 2022. Riyadh have actually finished runner-up in the top-fight, way back in 1994. Zimbabwe international forward Musona has recently joined, as has former Uruguay national team goalkeeper Martin Campana.
Al Shabab
Location: Riyadh
Stadium: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Manager: TBC
Star player: Ever Banega
The six-time Saudi champions may feel slightly aggrieved that they don’t quite have the PIF backing of the country’s lead quartet, but they are expected to augment their squad before the big kick off. Among positions that need filling is the manager, after Vicente Moreno left in June after one campaign in charge. Last season, he guided Shabab to fourth. Former Valencia and Argentina midfielder Banega pulls the team’s strings, with Colombia international Gustavo Cuellar joining him in midfield following his recent move from Hilal. Kim Seung-gyu, South Korea’s No 1 at last year’s World Cup, is another key contributor to the side.
Al Taawoun
Location: Buraidah
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Manager: Pericles Chamusca
Star player: Alvaro Medran
Few managers in the Saudi top-flight have as many clubs on their CV as Chamusca: Taawoun represent his 30th managerial job. Last season, the Buraidah side finished a very respectable fifth, only one point off Shabab and four back of Hilal. Taawoun’s one major trophy remains the 2019 King’s Cup – they defeated Ittihad in the final – while Spanish midfielder Medran counts Real Madrid among his former clubs.
Al Tai
Location: Hail
Stadium: Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Stadium
Manager: Kresimir Rezic
Star player: Guy Mbenza
Situated in Hail to the north of the kingdom, Tai finished last season at the top of the second half of the table, in ninth. They recently installed as manager Rezic, the Croat who spent the past couple of campaigns in charge of Damac. Yet to win a major trophy, Tai are spearheaded by Congolese forward Mbenza, who scored 10 goals in the league last time out. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau midfielder Alfa Semedo has previously spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest and Reading.
Al Wehda
Location: Makkah
Stadium: King Abdulaziz Stadium
Manager: Giorgos Donis
Star name: Anselmo
Having just about avoided relegation last season – they finished 13th, four points off the drop – Wehda moved quickly to replace Jose Luis Serra with Donis. The former Greece international, who managed Hilal and also in the UAE with Sharjah, will hope his second stint lasts longer than his first: he left the club in May 2021 after two months in charge. Wehda are two-time King’s Cup winners, albeit the last of which arrived in 1966, but boast players with World Cup experience in Costa Rica defender Oscar Duarte and Moroccan duo Faycal Fajr and Munir Mohamedi. Brazilian defensive midfielder Anselmo has long been a vital cog in the side.
Damac
Location: Khamis Mushait
Stadium: Damac Club Stadium
Manager: Cosmin Contra
Star name: Farouk Chafai
Eighth in the standings last season, Damac are tucked away down in the southwest close to Abha. Yet to land any major silverware, the club played in the second tier as recently as 2019, but are now under the guidance of Contra. The wily Romanian, who as a player represented AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and West Brom, has played for and managed his country, with his coaching career including Getafe, Dinamo Bucharest and Ittihad. Chafai, a former Algeria international, has been a mainstay of the defence since joining three years ago.
The stars to watch
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese superstar paved the way for the current influx of players this summer when he signed for Al Nassr last December after leaving Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or scored an impressive 14 goals in 16 games for Nassr last term but could not guide the Riyadh club to the title, losing out to Al Ittihad. Now 38, Ronaldo is one the greatest players of all time, having won five Uefa Champions Leagues and league titles in England, Spain and Italy. He is both international football's record caps holder (200) and scorer (123).
Karim Benzema
The current Ballon d’Or winner joined champions Al Ittihad in June after 14 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. Aged 35, the Frenchman left as the Spanish club’s second all-time leading goalscorer, with 353 goals. In his time at the Bernabeu, Benzema helped Madrid to five Uefa Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles, along with five Club World Cups and three Copa del Reys.
N'Golo Kante
A 2018 World Cup winner with France, the 32-year-old midfielder moved to Ittihad following a hugely successful time in England with Leicester City and Chelsea. A two-time Premier League champion, Kante won basically every major trophy during his seven-year stay at Chelsea, including the Champions League. Considered one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation.
Roberto Firmino
The Brazil international, 31, signed for newly promoted Al Ahli on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool had expired. During eight memorable years at Anfield, Firmino became a firm fan favourite, capturing a Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and the 2019 Champions League. Left having scored 111 goals in 362 appearances, while he has 55 caps for Brazil, scoring 17 times.
Kalidou Koulibaly
Considered one of the premier centre-backs in Europe across more than 300 appearances at Italian side Napoli, the 32-year-old Senegal captain joined Al Hilal after a disappointing debut season at Chelsea. However, at Napoli Koulibaly was a real hit, named four times in the Serie A team of the year and voted as the best defender in Italy in 2019. Led his national team last year to Africa Cup of Nations success.
Ruben Neves
The Portugal international, 26, became Al Hilal’s record signing when he swapped Wolves for the Riyadh club for a reported £47 million ($60m). Neves had spent six years at the English club, spearheading their promotion to the Premier League and then successive top-seven finishes. In all, he scored 26 goals in 253 appearances. Capped 40 times by his country, he was part of the team’s squad at the 2022 World Cup.
Marcelo Brozovic
The Croatian midfielder, 30, brings a ton of experience to Al Nassr following his transfer from Champions League runners-up Inter Milan. Aged 30, Brozovic spent eight years at the San Siro, winning the 2020/21 Scudetto and two Italian Cups. A key part of an overperforming Croatia side who reached the final of the 2018 World Cup and then took bronze in Qatar last December, he has 87 caps for his country.
Edouard Mendy
Another Africa Cup of Nations winner with Senegal, the goalkeeper followed compatriot Koulibaly to Saudi, albeit for Jeddah side Al Ahli. Like the defender, Mendy made the move from Chelsea, although he had actually fallen out of favour last season. Still, the 31-year-old enjoyed success in his three years at Stamford Bridge – he has a Champions League trophy and a Fifa Club World Cup to show for it.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
At 28 and linked continuously to a number of leading European clubs, the Serbia international represents another sizeable coup for the Saudi Pro League. Milinkovic-Savic spent eight years at Lazio, scoring 69 goals in 341 appearances and lifting the 2019 Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups. As captain last season, the midfielder was integral to the team’s second-placed finish in Serie A. He joins Al Hilal on a three-year deal, with the transfer fee rumoured to be $44 million.
Alex Telles
A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo’s at Manchester United, the Brazil full-back will renew that relationship with the Portuguese star at Al Nassr. Telles, 30, became the latest recruit at last season’s runners-up and arrives after helping Sevilla to the Europa League crown in May – while on loan. In signing for Nassr, he ends a three-year stay at United, in which he made 50 appearances. Has 12 caps for Brazil, too.
Jordan Henderson
The midfielder posted an emotional farewell video to Liverpool fans after 12 trophy-laden years at Anfield to link up with his former Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq. The England international, 33, succeeded Gerrard as Liverpool captain, skippering them to the Premier League title in 2020 – the Merseyside club's first English top-flight title in 30 years – as well as the Uefa Champions League crown in 2019. Henderson joins the Damman side on a three-year deal for a transfer fee of around £12 million.
Riyad Mahrez
The Algerian ended his five-year stay at Manchester City as a treble winner having helped Pep Guardiola's side sweep the board in 2022/23, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Uefa Champions League. In all, he made 236 City appearances after joining from Leicester City in 2018, scoring 78 goals. Mahrez won 11 trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He has signed a contract at Al Ahli through to 2027.
Allan Saint-Maximin
A key contributor in Newcastle United’s recent rapid improvement, the French winger makes up a sumptuous Al Ahli attack alongside Firmino and Mahrez. Saint-Maximin, 26, marries blistering pace with dazzling trickery, scoring 12 times in the Premier League in 111 appearances following his transfer from Nice. Such an exciting player to watch, however, injury restricted him to only 12 league starts last season, while he can often struggle for consistency.
Fabinho
Al Ittihad’s impressive spend sustained with the recruitment of the accomplished Liverpool midfielder. The Brazil international, 29, earned a reputation as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders during five, trophy-laden years at Anfield, instrumental in particular in Liverpool winning the Premier League and Champions League. A regular for his country, Fabinho scored 11 goals and created 10 assists in 219 matches for the English club.
Salem Al Dawsari
Long viewed the league’s principal local talent, the Al Hilal winger has a knack for match-defining moments. Most recently, Al Dawsari struck the winner in Saudi Arabia’s shock victory against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. Practically a one-club man – he had a brief loan at Spain's Villarreal – the 31-year-old has won the Saudi league for times, three King’s Cups and two Asian Champions Leagues. However, he was sent off in two Champions League final defeats, including last May.
Salman Al Faraj
The hugely experienced midfielder, 33, captains both Al Hilal and Saudi Arabia, conveying his stature within the domestic game in particular. Al Faraj, who like Al Dawsari represents his boyhood club, has for some time constituted the heartbeat of club and country, a seven-time Saudi champion who latterly guided Hilal to Champions League glory in 2019 and 2021. However, he was beset by injuries last season, which curtailed his 2022 World Cup.
Mohammed Kano
Another Al Hilal star, the energetic midfielder shone at the World Cup, even if Saudi Arabia did not make it out of the group stage. Kanno, 28, has been part of a dominant Al Hilal side since his first-team debut in 2017 and has the collection of trophies to prove it. Was apparently one of the lead names attracting European attention via his performances in Qatar. With Neves and Milinkovic-Savic now club teammates, interesting to see where Kanno fits in.
Anderson Talisca
The Brazilian forward, 29, was Al Nassr’s standout star until Ronaldo’s arrival, but was not distracted too severely last season as he struck 20 times – second in the final scoring charts – to fire the club’s runner-up finish. Also represented Benfica and Besiktas, winning league titles at both, Talisca has been temperamental and at times truculent since joining Nassr in 2021. No doubting his talent, though.
Ever Banega
For sure a lead light in Saudi, the Al Shabab midfielder has become the fulcrum of the side since making the switch from Spain’s Sevilla in 2020. Now 35, Banega previously plied his trade for Boca Juniors in his homeland, Valencia and Inter Milan. Captained Al Shabab to a fourth-placed finish last season, while he counts among his major trophies the Copa Libertadores, the Copa del Rey and three Europa Leagues.
Romarinho
The Brazilian forward, 32, has excelled at Al Ittihad following his 2018 transfer from UAE’s Al Jazira – off the back of a strong Fifa Club World Cup in which he scored in the semi-final defeat to Real Madrid. Having already won the trophy with Corinthians, Romarinho was then crucial to Ittihad’s league success last season with 13 goals, including the winner in the decisive top-of-the-table clash with Al Nassr.
Ahmed Hegazy
Crucial to Al Ittihad’s recent upturn in fortunes, the Egypt international was also instrumental in last season’s title win, captaining the team to a first top-flight trophy in nine years. Hegazy, 32, has played for the likes of Fiorentina, Al Ahly and West Bromwich Albion, and boasts 83 appearances for his country. Was runner-up at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, when he made team of the tournament.
Abderrezak Hamdallah
The prolific Al Ittihad striker fired an unrivalled 21 goals last season to power his team to the title. Not only did it secure Hamdallah a second Saudi top-flight crown – his first came in 2019 with Al Nassr – but it sealed a third Golden Boot. The Moroccan international, 32, struck a league record 34 times in that 2018/19 season and ended 2019 as the world’s top goalscorer for the calendar year. Has 110 goals in 113 Saudi Pro League appearances, while he was part of the Morocco squad at the 2022 World Cup.
When is the King Salman Cup in Saudi Arabia being contested and who will play in it?
The 2023 King Salman Club Cup kicks off in Saudi Arabia this week, pitting some of the Arab region’s leading clubs against one another. Here are the details.
What is it?
Known more widely as the Arab Club Champions Cup, the football tournament was founded in 1981 and is organised under the auspices of the Union of Arab Football Associations. Beginning with 37 teams, it has been whittled down to 16, who contest the group stage in Saudi Arabia across the next few weeks. The tournament, in its 30th edition and named this year the King Salman Club Cup given its hosts, is being held for the first time since 2020.
Where is it?
Taif, Abha and Al Bahah to the south-west of the kingdom host the matches. The cities are situated in the mountains, which allows for matches to be played in cooler temperatures during the height of summer. The three venues used for games are the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium (Abha), King Saud Sport City Stadium (Al Bahah) and King Fahd Stadium (Taif).
When is it?
July 27-August 12. The group stage is played across three matchdays from July 27-August 3, while the quarter-finals run August 5-6, the semi-finals August 9, and the final three days later.
Which teams are competing?
Ten teams entered the group stage directly:
Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)
Zamalek (Egypt)
Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
Al Saad (Qatar)
Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)
CR Belouizdad (Algeria)
Al Shorta (Iraq)
The remaining six teams who advanced from the qualifying round:
Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia)
Al Wahda (UAE)
Kuwait SC (Kuwait)
Club Sportif Sfaxien (Tunisia)
USM (Tunisia)
Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)
The groups
Group A
Esperance de Tunis, Al Ittihad, Club Sportif Sfaxien, Al Shorta
Group B
Al Saad, Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahli Tripoli, Al Hilal
Group C
Zamalek, USM, Al Nassr, Al Shabab
Group D
CR Belouizdad, Raja Casablanca, Kuwait SC, Al Wahda
*The winners and runners-up of each group progress to the quarter-finals.
Past champions
Esperance de Tunis are tied for the record for the most titles with three (1993, 2009, 2017) alongside Iraq’s Al Rasheed, who tasted success in successive years from 1985-1987. Al Hilal, Al Shabab, fellow Saudis Al Ettifaq, Club Sportif Sfaxien, Raja Casablanca and Algeria’s ES Setif have all secured the trophy twice, with Raja the tournament’s defending champions following their 2020 victory. Eleven clubs have a solitary victory, including Jeddah’s Al Ahli and Egyptian powerhouses Zamalek and Al Ahly. North Africa has dominated the tournament more recently, with teams from either Tunisia, Algeria or Morocco crowned champions in the past seven tournaments. Ittihad were the most recent Asian club to prosper, winning the title in 2005.
How to watch in the UAE
The action will be broadcast on AD Sports and Dubai Sports TV channels, while matches will be available online through the streaming platform Shahid.
Analysis: Spotlight on Karim Benzema and other Saudi star signings at King Salman Cup
Wael Jaber reports:
Football fans across the world will turn their attention towards the south-west of Saudi Arabia as 16 of the best clubs in the region compete for the King Salman Cup, which will take place in the mountain cities of Taif, Abha and Al Baha starting this week.
Reigning champions Raja Casablanca are joined by arch rivals and CAF Champions League runners-up Wydad, while the UAE will be represented by Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda. But all eyes will be on the domestic trio of Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad who come into the competition on the back of record spending following their acquisition by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF.
Al Hilal, runners-up in 2019 when they lost to Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in the final in Al Ain, get their campaign under way on Thursday against Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli in Abha. They have bolstered their ranks with two of the best midfielders in Europe in Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Portugal’s Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The pair were introduced to the home fans on Sunday in a friendly against fellow King Salman Cup participants Kuwait SC, with both getting on the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory. Coach Jorge Jesus’s side also recruited Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea to marshal their defence.
And while supporters will get a first look at the trio in competitive action, the tournament comes too soon for their attacking additions, with the Riyadh club reportedly close to completing deals for Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and Zenit Saint Petersburg winger Malcom.
In recent days, reports have emerged of a sensational world record €300 million move for Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe, but all three deals will take varying amounts of time to be completed – if at all – and are unlikely to go through in time for the new arrivals to make it for Thursday’s opener.
In turn, Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad had already been spending their pre-season training camp in Taif where they take on Tunisia’s Esperance later on Thursday.
Coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are the new home of Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema and his fellow Frenchman N’Golo Kante, the pair are set to make their competitive debuts in the King Salman Cup despite earlier concerns regarding Kante’s fitness.
Former Celtic winger Jota is another name the Ittihad faithful will be excited to get a first sighting of come Thursday. Al Ittihad’s pursuit of Liverpool anchorman Fabinho remains on track, but a deal is also unlikely to be completed before the start of the tournament.
Al Ittihad had reached the final of the most recent edition of the competition, back in 2021, losing to Raja Casablanca on penalties. Brazilian forward Romarinho bagged a hat-trick in that 4-4 thriller, and he remains a key part of the side.
Nuno will face the enviable challenge of trying to utilise his abundance of attacking talents of Benzema, Jota, Romarinho as well as former Sharjah playmaker Igor Coronado and Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah into his team without damaging its defensive balance, especially as their captain and defensive leader, Ahmed Hegazy, remains sidelined with a long-term injury.
The third of the PIF-backed trio of Saudi clubs in the competition, Al Nassr, led by five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, just missed out on the league title last season but have since recruited Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic and Lens captain Seko Fofana to upgrade their midfield and most recently completed the signing of Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Manchester United.
Al Nassr start their journey against fellow Riyadh side Al Shabab in a game that highlights the growing gulf between PIF-backed sides and others in the Saudi Pro League. Al Shabab remain without a coach having most recently failed in their efforts to bring in Euro 2016 winning coach Fernando Santos.
Al Shabab are also yet to make any high-profile signings, adding only Colombian midfield enforcer Gustavo Cuellar, who was deemed surplus to the requirements at Al Hilal.
The growing focus of attention on the star-studded Saudi sides reflects a growing shift in the balance of power in Arab football, from the traditional North African giants to the wealthy and well-run centres of power in the Gulf.
Teams from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have won each of the past seven editions of the Arab Clubs Cup in its various names. Al Ittihad were the last Asian side to win it back in 2005.
While Egypt’s Al Ahly remain the dominant force in African football, their absence means the Arab world’s most populous country, Egypt, is represented by a Zamalek side whose prowess and popularity outside of Cairo has waned in recent years. Since their last CAF Champions League title in 2002, they have had to watch their city rivals win Africa’s top club competition eight times.
Other North African teams participating in this year’s edition including the likes of Raja, Wydad, Sfaxien, Esperance and Algeria’s CB Belouizdad have had to watch their best players leave season after season for richer clubs either to the north in France, Spain and the Netherlands or east to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
Whether Saudi Arabia emerges as a genuine football power in the region will be one of the most exciting narratives to watch during the King Salman Cup over the next couple of weeks.