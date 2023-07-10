Juventus join hunt to sign Lukaku and Bayern step up bid for Kane

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Juventus are interested in signing striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, but the 30-year-old is more likely to rejoin Inter Milan on a permanent basis, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Bianconeri are said to have tested the waters over a move for the Belgian, but they now believe Chelsea are only interested in driving up the price of the coveted striker. Inter are keen to make Lukaku’s loan move from last season permanent, but they are yet to be able to agree a fee with the West London club.



Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain’s ongoing reshuffle this summer will likely see striker Mauro Icardi leave the club, with the Argentine set to sign for Galatasaray for €10 million. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who believes that while the two clubs have come to an agreement, the final fee is believed to be well below the initial €22 million PSG were holding out for. Personal terms between Icardi and the Turkish club have already been agreed and the 30-year-old will sign on a three-year deal.



Potential

Bad news for Tottenham Hotspur fans; reports linking talisman Harry Kane with a transfer to Bayern Munich don’t appear to be going away. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettigoal has revealed that the German club has submitted a new bid of £80m for the England striker having seen their initial bid of £70m rebuffed by the North London club. The Bavarians are keen to add Kane’s goals to their frontline, and they have tagged further add-ons to their new bid. Kane, 29, appears open to a move to the Bundesliga.

Potential

Manchester United midfielder Fred has changed agents in an effort to force a move away from Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist believes that the Brazilian midfielder is keen to play more first-team football, and is therefore looking to find a new club before his existing deal runs out. The 30-year-old is a target for Fulham, but is also said to be wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia too. Fred is under contract at United until 2024.



Potential

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners are big admirers of the 18-year-old defender, and hope to fend off interest from AC Milan for the Spain international. Barcelona have also been monitoring the situation, but the Catalan club have been hampered by their precarious financial situation. Following Valladolid’s relegation, Fresneda would be available for around €20m.



Potential

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, and talks are said to be ongoing between the two clubs. Florian Plettigoal reveals that the relegated Saints are looking to recoup £50m for the Belgian, despite the 19-year-old having played just 29 matches in the Premier League. No fee has been agreed yet, or personal terms, but discussions are said to be "concrete" as Klopp looks to land part of a new-look midfield.



Low chance

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be on the move this summer, and Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club linked with a move for the Spurs and France captain. The Daily Record believe that while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has already added Guglielmo Vicario to the side from Empoli, they are also looking for further reinforcements after having been rejected in their pursuit of Brentford stopper David Raya. Lloris is hoping to be granted a free transfer following 11 years of service for Spurs.