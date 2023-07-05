Bayern step up efforts to sign Harry Kane, Thiago Alcantara wanted by Saudi club

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is directly involved in Bayern Munich’s efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. Kane wants to join Bayern, who are doing all they can to sign him this summer, although there is still uncertainty around Spurs’ stance. If a move doesn’t materialise this summer, Bayern will aim to sign the England captain as a free agent in 2024.



Strong chance

Barcelona have a fixed agreement with Athletico Paranaense to sign highly regarded forward Vitor Roque, reports journalist Fabrizio Romano. Both clubs are checking the contracts with the current plan being for the 18-year-old to join Barcelona in January 2024.



Strong chance

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Thiago Mendes is set to leave to join Qatari club Al Rayyan, according to Romano. There is a total agreement in place for a permanent deal with medical tests scheduled for Wednesday ahead of the move for the 31-year-old Brazilian.



Potential

AC Milan are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, reports the Daily Mail, with the Italian giants having received a financial boost after Sandro Tonali’s departure to Newcastle United. This would put them in direct competition with rivals Inter Milan, who are keen on the 22-year-old Netherlands international, while Manchester United are also looking at him.

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly wanted by a club in Saudi Arabia. PA



Potential

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia once they have completed their deal for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, reports The Times. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the 19-year-old Belgium international, who the Saints value at £50 million ($63.5m).



Low chance

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club is showing a serious interest in Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to The Athletic. The 32-year-old Spain international has already turned down one lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, while Liverpool are yet to receive an offer with approaches only being made directly to Thiago's camp so far.



Low chance

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have all looked at Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, reports Calciomercato. However, the 23-year-old Serbia international isn’t a priority for any of those clubs and while Juventus are open to letting him leave, they want €90m ($98m) for any move to happen.