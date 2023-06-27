Harry Kane: Bayern Munich submit €70m bid for Tottenham striker

Bayern Munich have made a formal offer of €70 million to Tottenham Hotspur for striker Harry Kane.

The Athletic on Tuesday said that the German champions have submitted an official offer to sign the 29-year-old striker who has 12 months remaining on his Tottenham contract.

Bayern's bid for the England captain is €70 million plus add-ons, the report added.

Thomas Tuchel is a known admirer of Kane and is in the market for a talisman to spearhead the Bayern attack.

The Bavarians spectacularly snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a 2-1 win at Cologne on the final day of the 2022/23 season to deny rivals Borussia Dortmund.

But they have failed to fill the void of Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barcelona last summer and Tuchel sees Kane as the ideal replacement.

Though Spurs suffered a disappointing campaign, finishing eighth in the Premier League, Kane was once again prolific, scoring 32 goals across competitions.

The club's record scorer has been reticent to open talks over a fresh contract and Spurs must decide whether to cash in on their star striker this transfer window or risk losing him for free next.

Tottenham 2022/23 ratings

Expand Autoplay TOTTENHAM SEASON RATINGS: Antonio Conte - 5. His 16 months in charge ended in the usual acrimony that is now standard for the abrasive Italian. Blamed the board and the players for below-par performances and results but never himself. Spurs were fourth when he left in March and finished eighth, but even that feels a false position. AFP

While Bayern have made their move, Kane has also been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, who, like Bayern, have big shoes to fill in attack following Karim Benzema's lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

Kane nearly moved to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2021, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy held firm and in the end Kane was convinced to stay.

Losing Kane would be a bitter blow to new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian, 57, left his post as Celtic manager to sign for Tottenham on a four-year contract this month, tasked with making the North London club top-four contenders again after they missed out on European football altogether next season.

That task will be made infinitely harder should the club decide to cash in on Kane now.