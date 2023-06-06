Ange Postecoglou's in tray: The key issues to address at Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou is set to be named new Tottenham Hotspur manager after agreeing a two-year contract.

The Australian, 57, will be the fourth manager to take the reins at the North London club this year after Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason. Postecoglou leaves Scottish champions Celtic after a hugely successful two years in Glasgow.

The former Australia national team boss joins a club still licking its wounds after a miserable season. Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League and out of the European qualifying places, losing out to the likes of Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are they key areas he must address if Spurs are to challenge for a top-four finish in 2023/24.

Keep Harry Kane

The first order of business for Postecoglou will be to try to persuade Kane that he can fulfil his ambitions and win trophies at Tottenham.

Kane's importance to the team can be seen in his goal returns. The striker, 29, scored 30 Premier League goals 32 in total. He reached two milestones on February 5; his goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City saw him break Jimmy Greaves' long-standing club record of 266 goals and also saw him become only the third player in the history of the Premier League to score 200 goals.

His double against Leeds United on the final day of the season extended Kane's club tally to 280 – a mark that is likely to stand longer even than Greaves' record of 53 years. Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals is also in sight (Kane currently sits on 213).

The England international can rightly claim to be among the world's elite strikers, but the rumblings of discontent with a club that has underachieved and unable to challenge for the top honours on a consistent basis is likely to persuade him that his future lies elsewhere.

Real Madrid are known admirers, and with Karim Benzema's departure there is a space in the Spanish side's attack that Kane could fill comfortably. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is also a fan, and could be the player to help them bridge the gap on rivals Manchester City.

With Kane now in the final 12 months of his contract, Postecoglou must move quick to convince his star man that he can deliver the silverware he so desperately craves.

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris. Reuters

Sign a goalkeeper

If Spurs' season was a bad dream, Lloris' was its nightmare.

Premier League statistics do not count own goals as errors leading to a goal but the reality is that Lloris' mistakes cost his side on at least four occasions in 2022/23 – and that's before taking into account his passing that constantly puts his teammates under unnecessary pressure.

The nadir for both Lloris and Spurs' miserable season came in the 6-1 pasting against Newcastle United on April 23 that ended any lingering hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League football.

Spurs were 3-0 down in nine minutes and 5-0 down at half time. And while it would be unfair to scapegoat only Lloris for a turgid first half, the Frenchman must take his share of the blame.

Lloris was replaced at half time at St James' Park and has almost certainly played his last game at the club. After 11 years of loyal service, he is one of a growing list of players being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Fraser Forster saw out the season as first choice but did little to convince he is more than an able deputy. Postecoglou must be shrewd in who he picks between the sticks to make sure Spurs improve on an awful defensive record.

Handle the misfits

Spurs' squad lacked many things last season, mostly a reliable goalkeeper, a commanding centre-half and a playmaking midfielder. None of those areas are likely to be addressed with the players set to return rom various loans.

Tanguy Ndombele has failed under a succession of managers in North London and barely featured in Napoli's first Serie A title win in 33 years. Spurs are unlikely to ever recoup the €62 million they paid Lyon for the 26-year-old French midfielder and its apparent that neither are a good fit for each other.

Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso has spent the past two seasons on loan at Villarreal while Spain internationals Segio Reguilon and Bryan Gil also joined La Liga clubs after finding themselves frozen out by Conte. Reguilon's versatility as a wing-back or left full-back could be an asset with Ivan Perisic's age catching up to him, but Lo Celso and Gil's futures would appear to be away from English football.

Postecoglou will be underwhelmed by the end-of-season reports of others who made temporary homes last term.

Defender Joe Rodon featured in less than half of Stade Rennais' games as they finished fourth in Ligue 1 while midfielder Harry Winks was part of a Sampdoria squad that finished dead last in Serie A. Destiny Udogie was a constant in an inconsistent Udinese who finished 12th in Italy's top flight.

With the exception of Reguilon, none are necessarily upgrades on the squad Postecoglou will inherit and so the Australian may feel he is better served offloading the majority to fund his own transfer targets.

